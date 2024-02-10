 Ashwin's blockbuster 'BoomBall' take after Bumrah dethrones him in ICC ranking | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Real show stealer was BoomBall: Ashwin's blockbuster Jasprit Bumrah take after IND pacer dethrones him in ICC ranking

Real show stealer was BoomBall: Ashwin's blockbuster Jasprit Bumrah take after IND pacer dethrones him in ICC ranking

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 10, 2024 08:48 PM IST

The brilliant show in Visakhapatnam helped Bumrah become the first Indian quick to be ranked No. 1 in Tests, which Ashwin described as a "Himalayan feat".

India spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was effusive in his praise for Jasprit Bumrah, saying that "BoomBall" was the real show-stealer in the home team's series-levelling win in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. India. Bumrah had picked nine wickets in that match to help India win by 106 runs and level the five-match contest at 1-1, subsequently making him the No. 1 ranked Test bowler as he dethroned Ashwin in the ICC rankings chart.

Jasprit Bumrah replaced Ravichandran Ashwin to become the new No. 1 ranked bowler in ICC Test ranking(PTI)
Jasprit Bumrah replaced Ravichandran Ashwin to become the new No. 1 ranked bowler in ICC Test ranking(PTI)

Despite the Test match witnessing Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a record knock of 209 runs before Shubman Gill silenced his critics by notching up his maiden Test hundred at No. 3, it was Bumrah who played the decisive role for India against Ben Stokes' men. He picked up a six-wicket haul in the first innings, with the figures of 6 for 45 being his best-ever show at home, en route to which he became the quickest Indian to 150 Test wickets (in terms of deliveries taken) and later snared three crucial wickets in the second innings to help the home team fold England for 292 runs.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The brilliant show in Visakhapatnam helped Bumrah become the first Indian fast bowler to take the top spot in the ICC Test ranking, which Ashwin described as a "Himalayan feat". He climbed three places to displace the veteran Indian spinner. The previous best by an Indian quick in the ICC Test ranking chart was No. 2, attained by the legendary Kapil Dev from December 1979 to February 1980.

ALSO READ: 'My friend is still not available. I cry out to...': AB de Villiers' fresh 'apology' after Virat Kohli misses ENG Tests

Speaking on his YouTube show, Ashwin hailed Bumrah for his extraordinary show in Vizag before admitting that he is a huge fan of the Indian fast bowler.

“The real show stealer was BoomBall. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled extraordinarily. He is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets and also the No.1 ranked Test bowler. I am a huge fan of his and this is a Himalayan feat,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin, who picked three wickets to stand on a career tally of 499 scalps, also praised Gill on his knock of 104 runs off 147, saying there was never an ounce of doubt about his talent.

“There's no doubt about the amount of talent that Shubman Gill has. But the hundred justified just the kind of armor he had as a batter,” Ashwin added.

The third Test match of the series against England will be held in Rajkot starting February 15.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, India Squad England Tests, Virat Kohli, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On