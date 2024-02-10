Real show stealer was BoomBall: Ashwin's blockbuster Jasprit Bumrah take after IND pacer dethrones him in ICC ranking

India spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was effusive in his praise for Jasprit Bumrah, saying that "BoomBall" was the real show-stealer in the home team's series-levelling win in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. India. Bumrah had picked nine wickets in that match to help India win by 106 runs and level the five-match contest at 1-1, subsequently making him the No. 1 ranked Test bowler as he dethroned Ashwin in the ICC rankings chart. Jasprit Bumrah replaced Ravichandran Ashwin to become the new No. 1 ranked bowler in ICC Test ranking(PTI)

Despite the Test match witnessing Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a record knock of 209 runs before Shubman Gill silenced his critics by notching up his maiden Test hundred at No. 3, it was Bumrah who played the decisive role for India against Ben Stokes' men. He picked up a six-wicket haul in the first innings, with the figures of 6 for 45 being his best-ever show at home, en route to which he became the quickest Indian to 150 Test wickets (in terms of deliveries taken) and later snared three crucial wickets in the second innings to help the home team fold England for 292 runs.

The brilliant show in Visakhapatnam helped Bumrah become the first Indian fast bowler to take the top spot in the ICC Test ranking, which Ashwin described as a "Himalayan feat". He climbed three places to displace the veteran Indian spinner. The previous best by an Indian quick in the ICC Test ranking chart was No. 2, attained by the legendary Kapil Dev from December 1979 to February 1980.

Speaking on his YouTube show, Ashwin hailed Bumrah for his extraordinary show in Vizag before admitting that he is a huge fan of the Indian fast bowler.

“The real show stealer was BoomBall. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled extraordinarily. He is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets and also the No.1 ranked Test bowler. I am a huge fan of his and this is a Himalayan feat,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin, who picked three wickets to stand on a career tally of 499 scalps, also praised Gill on his knock of 104 runs off 147, saying there was never an ounce of doubt about his talent.

“There's no doubt about the amount of talent that Shubman Gill has. But the hundred justified just the kind of armor he had as a batter,” Ashwin added.

The third Test match of the series against England will be held in Rajkot starting February 15.