'Recieved a phone call from MS Dhoni...': Bravo's colossal revelation after CSK's IPL 2023 win

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 01, 2023 12:52 PM IST

CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo made a big revelation after CSK lifted the IPL 2023 title on Monday.

The Chennai Super Kings lifted the Indian Premier League title on Monday night – their fifth in history – when they beat 2022 champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The side equalled Mumbai Indians for most IPL titles, securing a dramatic win in a rain-curtailed match; with a 171-run target in 15 overs to chase, CSK registered a victory on the final ball of the match with Ravindra Jadeja hitting a four when the side required as many.

MS Dhoni (L) with Dwayne Bravo(PTI)

This year, CSK faced significant absences in their squad with Ben Stokes missing opening few games due to injury, while Deepak Chahar also facing an injury early in the season. However, MS Dhoni's men defied the odds to finish second on the points table. The side's bowling coach Dwayne Bravo also played a crucial role in working alongside some of the young pacers including Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana; the latter impressed with his death bowling performances in the season.

Bravo has now revealed that it was MS Dhoni, the CSK skipper, who persuaded him to make a return to the side after the West Indian had retired from IPL last year.

“Where do I begin! A year ago when I decided to announce my retirement from IPL cricket it was a sad moment but at the same time I was grateful for a successful IPL career,” Bravo wrote on his Instagram account.

"As fate would have it I received a phone call from @chennaiipl captain @mahi7781 and head coach Stephen Fleming @stephen fleming who invited me to be a part of the coaching staff.

“I had no doubt in my mind that this was the direction I wanted to take my new cricketing career. I’ve always had the vision in my mind of one day sharing what I can only describe as my God given talents as a cricketer to what it is right now – a coach for one of the best teams in IPL history,” he added.

Bravo won three titles with CSK in 2011, 2018, and 2021; the 2023 title was his first as coach in the tournament.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

