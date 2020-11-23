e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Refreshed Rabada ready to take aim at England

Refreshed Rabada ready to take aim at England

There has been much talk about their head-to-head battle with England’s Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the series in South Africa, but Rabada is only focusing on his own game.

cricket Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Cape Town
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, left, celebrates with captain Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, left, celebrates with captain Quinton de Kock(AP)
         

Kagiso Rabada has played down the significance of the battle between South Africa’s fast bowlers and the England speedsters in the limited overs series that starts at Newlands later this week.

Rabada, 25, was the leading bowler in the 2020 Indian Premier League with 30 wickets in 17 games. He was particularly impressive with his ability at the death of the innings, forming a strong partnership with fellow fast bowler and compatriot Anrich Nortje for the Delhi Capitals.

There has been much talk about their head-to-head battle with England’s Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the series in South Africa, but Rabada is only focusing on his own game.

“I’m not looking at how they bowl and trying to do better, although Jofra and Mark are world-class fast bowlers and you have to appreciate the skill they bring,” he told reporters on Monday.

“The IPL was great, but in cricket, especially at the international stage, you have to repeat constantly. It is not an easy place, you’re never in your comfort zone. But you have to keep coming back and doing the same thing.

“Sometimes you hit a purple patch, but most of the other times you’re just scrapping and it’s never easy against England.”

Rabada had a huge workload across all formats for South Africa before the Covid-19 pandemic and said he feels refreshed by the enforced break from cricket.

“I was able to take my mind off a lot of things, but I don’t know how many long breaks we’ll be able to have in future. The cricket just gets more and more and you’ve just got to find a way to take it in your stride,” he said.

“Mark Boucher has said he wants to rotate a bit and we trust the coach’s philosophy and buy into it.”

The first of three Twenty20s against England starts on Friday, with the series followed by three One-Day Internationals.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
One of oldest living retired railway guards turns 100, to get double pension
One of oldest living retired railway guards turns 100, to get double pension
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In