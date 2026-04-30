‘Release him’: Mumbai Indians urged to review Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, take tough call for his and franchise’s benefit

In December 2023, Mumbai Indians brought Hardik Pandya back to much fanfare and adulation. They made him captain, believing he could turn MI’s fortunes around. After all, Hardik had enjoyed two very successful seasons with Gujarat Titans, leading them to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title and a runner-up finish the following year. With MI struggling under Rohit Sharma – having gone three years without a trophy – the succession plan seemed plausible: bring back Hardik, hand him the reins, and reclaim the glory days.

Time running out for Hardik Pandya(PTI)

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However, the last three seasons have been anything but merry for the five-time champions. In IPL 2024, Hardik was booed by the crowd as MI finished last. The following year was much better, with MI qualifying for the playoffs, but this season, the same issues have resurfaced. MI are struggling for momentum and currently sit second from bottom with just two wins from eight matches. It’s fair to say the Hardik Pandya experiment has backfired more than it has succeeded, leaving fans increasingly open to the idea of a change in captaincy.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya refuses to hide his true feelings for Mumbai crowd after MI fail to defend 243 against SRH

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{{^usCountry}} That call rests entirely with the franchise, but if Simon Doull is to be believed, Mumbai Indians must take a firm stance on Hardik. The former New Zealand pacer feels that if MI do not see Hardik as their captain for the next season or two, it’s time to relieve him of the role. The move may not sit well with everyone, but Doull believes it would serve the team’s best interests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That call rests entirely with the franchise, but if Simon Doull is to be believed, Mumbai Indians must take a firm stance on Hardik. The former New Zealand pacer feels that if MI do not see Hardik as their captain for the next season or two, it’s time to relieve him of the role. The move may not sit well with everyone, but Doull believes it would serve the team’s best interests. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “My point would be: who is your captain next year? If they are going to change something, who is going to be the captain next year? If it is not going to be Hardik Pandya, release him. Only because I don't know how he will perform in an environment where he has underperformed, his team has underperformed for three years, and then his job goes,” Doull said on Cricbuzz after MI's six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My point would be: who is your captain next year? If they are going to change something, who is going to be the captain next year? If it is not going to be Hardik Pandya, release him. Only because I don't know how he will perform in an environment where he has underperformed, his team has underperformed for three years, and then his job goes,” Doull said on Cricbuzz after MI's six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Mumbai Indians IPL Playoff qualification scenarios; Do-or-die path with NRR twists as equation gets complicated

"It might free him up, it might not. It might make him feel, 'I have failed.' It could go either way. When fully fit, Hardik has been one of the best all-rounders in the game. My only point is, if he is going to be the captain, is he willing to take the backseat, put in the hard yards, and just be Hardik-the great player-yet again?"

Mbangwa wants MI to look at the bigger picture

Doull’s fellow panellist Pommie Mbangwa called for a review of Hardik’s captaincy, saying that while he isn’t in favour of sacking him, other options should still be explored. The former Zimbabwe pacer also urged the team to look at the bigger picture rather than putting all their eggs in one basket.

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“I would have a review of things. Remember when, in 2024, he endured a tough time throughout the IPL, and he ended up doing well for India at the T20 World Cup. Maybe the conditions haven’t been accurate for him as well. So you need both those things. It’s easy to say, ‘Oh, we’re losing. It’s the skipper’s fault. Change him.’ That’s not the answer. You’ve got to have everybody on the same page, let’s look under each stone and then make a decision. Who is the next leader for the group? It might yet be Hardik. So don’t discount that, but don’t behave like there aren’t issues,” he said.

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