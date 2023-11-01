News / Cricket / 'Reminded me slightly of Wasim Akram': Shaheen Afridi's delivery vs BAN that earned him high praise from Ex-India star

'Reminded me slightly of Wasim Akram': Shaheen Afridi's delivery vs BAN that earned him high praise from Ex-India star

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 01, 2023 08:06 PM IST

The former India star reserved a high praise for Shaheen Afridi, comparing him with Wasim Akram after the match against Bangladesh.

Shaheen Afridi was the star of Pakistan, securing an impressive haul of 3 wickets for 23 runs, helping the side to put an end to its four-match losing streak in the 2023 World Cup on Tuesday. Their dominant seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday also resulted in Bangladesh being eliminated from semifinal contention. Afridi was key as Bangladesh endured a dismal performance from thee bat, with the team being bowled out for just 204 runs. The left-arm pacer's impressive feat of reaching 100 wickets in ODI history in just 51 games made him the fastest bowler to achieve this milestone as well, surpassing Australia's Mitchell Starc, who accomplished it in 52 games.

Shaheen Afridi celebrates the dismissal of Mahmudullah(ICC)
Shaheen Afridi celebrates the dismissal of Mahmudullah(ICC)

And former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed his admiration Afridi – and particularly for his delivery to Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah during the match. Mahmudullah, one of the standout batters for the ‘Tigers’, was batting at a 56 off 69 balls, which included six fours and a six. However, it was Shaheen's exceptional delivery that ended his innings.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Shaheen adopted an around-the-wicket approach and skillfully moved the ball away from Mahmudullah, leaving the batter completely befuddled. The result was a resounding crash of the ball onto the stumps, marking a crucial wicket for Shaheen and Pakistan.

Watch the dismissal here:

Chopra, reacting to the dismissal on his official YouTube channel, laid a massive praise for Afridi as he compared him to Pakistan's legendary former pacer Wasim Akram.

"The way Shaheen started here, his numbers are very good against Bangladesh, he is doing very well in this tournament and has reached the landmark (100 ODI wickets) very quickly. He picked up wickets with the new ball and the way he dismissed Mahmudullah with the old ball, I thought that was beautiful," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"He came around the stumps and took the ball away. It reminded me slightly of Wasim Akram. Wasim Jr - he gets the ball to reverse swing nicely because he has a slightly round-arm action. He hit the ball on the stumps that was quite impressive," he added.

Pakistan may have won against Bangladesh but they need favourable results from other matches to remain alive in contention for a semi-final spot. The side has two group matches remaining in the competition – against New Zealand and England.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out