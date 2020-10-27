‘Request selectors to see his records’: Harbhajan Singh not pleased with Suryakumar Yadav’s absence from India squad

cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the forthcoming tour of Australia on Monday. The team selection has been the talk of the town since then for some unexpected decisions. Rohit Sharma wasn’t selected for any team owing to an injury while Rishabh Pant was dropped from the white-ball team. India are due to play four Tests, three T20Is and three ODIs against Australia.

Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wasn’t pleased with the team selection as he wanted to see Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav in the team. He expressed his disappointment on Twitter and said there are different rules for different players.

Harbhajan tweeted “Don’t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records.”

Suryakumar Yadav is in fine form in the ongoing Indian Premier League, where he has scored 283 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 149. He managed to get two fifties in the process and gel the Mumbai Indians middle-order together.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is also missing from the squad as he is nursing an injury and missed the last two games of IPL 2020. The selection committee mentioned that BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma.