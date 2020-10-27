‘Rohit Sharma not in any teams, Mayank Agarwal in all three, and KL Rahul declared as vice-captain’: Pragyan Ojha says selectors have ‘created confusion’

cricket

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:02 IST

The Board of control for Cricket in India announced India squads for the upcoming series against Australia. India are scheduled to play four Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Australia starting December. One of the biggest surprises of the squad announcement was that India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was not included in any of the three squads, with BCCI citing that the board will be monitoring his injury progress.

Rohit has not played the past two games for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League due to a hamstring injury. But former India spinner Pragyan Ojha pointed out that Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal is also not fit and has missed the past two games, but has been included in all three teams.

“I was a bit surprised because there is Mayank Agarwal as well who is injured, has a hamstring issue but he still makes it to the team. I believe Rohit Sharma will make it to all the 3 Indians teams because he will not only be the part but has the ability to dominate in Australia and can make a difference,” Ojha said on Sports Today.

“Suddenly if you have given the vice-captaincy to KL Rahul, and Rohit comes into the team then why create that confusion? It is something very unnecessary when your going for a big tournament or series.

“Someone like Sourav Ganguly or MS Dhoni always wanted things to be very simple and clear, going into a big series like this after a big gap, you want your big players to be in their comfort zone and that is something I didn’t understand,” Ojha said.

“Rohit is not a rookie, he is the most important member of the team. Rohit and Virat Kohli are the pillars of this new Indian team so why create that confusion? If you tell me Mayank is not part of the team because of a hamstring injury, I can take it. But as a cricket fan or a person who tries to read the game, it is very unlike what has happened,” he further added.

“You could have taken some time and announced the team little later if you are so confused about Rohit Sharma. But there is lot of confusion,” Ojha said.

“Rohit is not there in any team, Mayank Agarwal is there in all 3 sides despite being injured. And the other thing is that you have given the vice-captaincy to KL Rahul, when you do certain things there are consequences,” he added.

“Wouldn’t it be very confusion if Rohit Sharma makes it back in the team and again you will give him the vice-captaincy? It’s like you are creating a confusion which is not required,” Ojha said.

India tour of Australia will begin from December 3rd with the first Test set to be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.