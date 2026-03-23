Retired for 12 years, Muttiah Muralitharan leaves India’s T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson flummoxed; MS Dhoni looks on

What happens when a bowling legend from yesteryear takes on one of today’s batting stars? That question was answered when spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan bowled to India’s T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was named Player of the Tournament after smashing a hat-trick of half-centuries and scoring 321 runs in just five matches, is set to represent Chennai Super Kings in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League after spending 11 years at the Rajasthan Royals. What happened when Muttiah Muralitharan bowled to Sanju Samson? (Screengrab)

Ahead of IPL 2026, CSK brought together their legends – Matthew Hayden, Dwayne Bravo and Muttiah Muralitharan – for a fun cricket session. Shivam Dube bowled to Hayden, Bravo rolled his arm over against Ambati Rayudu, but the most intriguing contest unfolded when Murali, ball in hand, squared up against the red-hot Samson.

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Muralitharan began with a few warm-up deliveries, which Samson safely defended. However, it didn’t take long for the Samson to realise what many great batters from the late 1990s to early 2010s had discovered – just how wily Murali can be. Slipping in a quicker one, Muralitharan beat Samson in flight. As the batter charged down the track to heave, he missed it completely and was stumped by MS Dhoni. Murali retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, but continued playing in the IPL for CSK till 2014.

Watch the duel here: