Ponting's last-minute 'bad news' to Stoinis exposed as PBKS' 'shocking' Maxwell act ridiculed: 'Those are awful numbers'

In a move that left experts "shocked," Punjab Kings benched Marcus Stoinis for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chandigarh and continued to back Glenn Maxwell despite his meagre returns with the bat this season. While experts feared an injury concern for Stoinis behind PBKS' move, a visual at the start of the match revealed the reason. Punjab Kings backed Glenn Maxwell, but dropped Marcus Stoinis for KKR game

Speaking to Cricbuzz, former KKR team director Joy Bhattacharjya said, "They got the wrong guy." Simon Doull, who was part of the same panel, initially feared Stoinis was injured, but it remained a mere speculation as Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer did not reveal his playing XI at the toss, saying he forgot the changes.

"Is he injured? Did Shreyas Iyer say anything about Stoinus being injured? If he is not injured, that's astounding. What did he get at the back end in the last game, Stoinis? He smashed some 30, did he at the back end? That too of very few balls," said the former New Zealand cricketer.

However, Doull further speculated that Punjab's move could be down to Kolkata's batting line-up featuring as many as four left-handers, against which his right-arm off-spin bowling variety could give a tactical edge.

"Unless they're thinking, I mean, how many lefties are in that Kolkata lineup with? Maxwell may play a role with De Kock, Narine there, Venkatesh Iyer in the middle order and Rinku at 6 or 7. So maybe they think Maxwell has to play a bit of a role. Maybe that's the reason. But I'm a little bit shocked because the runs aren't coming from Maxwell," he added.

Doull, however, maintained that it was a bad move, when further shown that Maxwell managed just 105 runs in six innings this season.

"I didn't think it was that bad. But you know, those are awful numbers. And to keep him in the team purely as a bowling option is a very interesting one," he added.

Ponting's chat with Stoinis

As the speculations around the move continued, the broadcasters showed a pre-game visual shown Punjab head coach Ricky Ponting's intense chat with Stoinis, who was all gloved up and practising his batting. Stoinis looked disappointed at the end of the chat, before he made his way back to the dug out.

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa, who was in the commentary box, said: “They must have deliberated a great deal about the team. This looks like the decision was taken right here at the ground. Stoinis has his gloves and bat there. He is just getting the bad news there. Horrible news. It's tough to drop anyone.”