 Ridiculous decision: Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan slam ICC for suspending Jason Holder
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 04, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Ridiculous decision: Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan slam ICC for suspending Jason Holder

Holder, 27, was named man of the match for his innings of 202 not out and two wickets in the 381-run win over England in the first test in Barbados.

cricket Updated: Feb 04, 2019 12:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jason Holder ban,Jason Holder,ICC ban
File picture of Jason Holder(AFP)

A day after Jason Holder led West Indies to a historic series win against England, the International Cricket Council suspended the skipper because of his team’s slow over rate during the second match in Antigua.

West Indies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after crushing victories in the first two matches but Holder, the world’s top-ranked test all-rounder, will sit out the last game in St Lucia starting on Saturday.

Holder, 27, was named man of the match for his innings of 202 not out and two wickets in the 381-run win over England in the first test in Barbados.

However, former Australian spinner Shane Warne has slammed the ICC for this decision and also urged Holder to appeal against this ban before the third Test in St Lucia. He also questioned ICC’s common sense in the ban.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan too was not very impressed with this decision.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 12:29 IST

tags

more from cricket