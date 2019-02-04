Ridiculous decision: Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan slam ICC for suspending Jason Holder

A day after Jason Holder led West Indies to a historic series win against England, the International Cricket Council suspended the skipper because of his team’s slow over rate during the second match in Antigua.

West Indies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after crushing victories in the first two matches but Holder, the world’s top-ranked test all-rounder, will sit out the last game in St Lucia starting on Saturday.

Holder, 27, was named man of the match for his innings of 202 not out and two wickets in the 381-run win over England in the first test in Barbados.

However, former Australian spinner Shane Warne has slammed the ICC for this decision and also urged Holder to appeal against this ban before the third Test in St Lucia. He also questioned ICC’s common sense in the ban.

The test didn’t go 3 days - can you please appeal this @JaseHolder98 ! What a ridiculous decision - where’s the common sense here ? Ps Congrats on a wonderful series win too. International cricket needs a strong Windies team & hopefully this is just the start @BrianLara https://t.co/dxKXDnAib7 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 3, 2019

Former England captain Michael Vaughan too was not very impressed with this decision.

246 over Test Match .. that amounts to 2.6 days of Cricket .. A team hammers the opposition & plays great Test cricket yet the Captain gets a ban for Slow over rate .. @Jaseholder98 can find himself very very unlucky on this occasion .. !! The game really doesn’t help itself ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 3, 2019

