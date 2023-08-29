Rinku Singh at home in international joyride

The real tough situation for India batter Rinku Singh wasn’t hitting the Ireland bowlers in the second T20Is last week but speaking to the anchor after winning the Player of the Match award in his very first innings in India jersey. To his credit, Rinku handled it well. Rinku, who gifted the Team India jersey to his parents after coming home last week, said he is focussed on honing his skills. (BCCI Twitter)

“It took me a few seconds to gather myself when I was asked to collect my award. But I suddenly asked Bumrah bhai (Jasprit) to accompany me as a 'gora’ (foreigner) was there to ask for my comments. Even I told him that I don’t know English and Bumrah bhai explained my thoughts to him on my knock,” Rinku said on Tuesday.

A key cricketer for Noida Super Kings in the maiden edition of the UPT20 League that starts on Wednesday in Kanpur, Rinku said batting in all conditions is not a problem for him but handling a foreign anchor was a bit tricky. "I thanked Bumrah bhai for his support as I wasn’t ready for the interview as I thought Ruturaj will get the award,” he added.

He also said playing for Team India brought an altogether different pressure on him. “Playing in the IPL is something different but in the first for Team India, I felt a bit of pressure especially while fielding. But once I fielded my first ball, all my apprehensions vanished and things were alright,” said Rinku, who scored 21-ball 38 in the second match as India won the series 2-0 with the third encounter being washed out.

Rinku, who gifted the Team India jersey to his parents after coming home last week, said he is focussed on honing his skills. “Double mehnat karni hai, aur fielding bhee improve karni hai (I need to double my efforts and need to improve fielding),” said Rinku, who enjoyed his maiden travel in the business class while touring Ireland. “It was quite fascinating to travel in first class (business class) and I enjoyed it,” he said.

Justifying the entry of former Delhi’s Ranji Trophy skipper Nitish Rana in Uttar Pradesh’s cricket, Rinku said Rana’s presence will make UP’s middle order batting quite strong. “We have a fine bonding for a long time and we will take Uttar Pradesh cricket to new heights in the coming season,” said the southpaw.

On his five consecutive sixes on his Uttar Pradesh’s colleague Yash Dayal in this year’s IPL, Rinku said he messaged Dayal to not get disappointed after the match as it happens in games. “For sure, those five sixes changed my life and I messaged Dayal that he shouldn’t feel disappointed as this keeps happening in the game. Stay focussed on your bowling,” he said.

“After the overs of Rashid Khan and Joshua Little, I was sure of winning the match for the KKR as things were moving in the right directions. I only saw the scoreboard after hitting three sixes to Dayal in the last over. It was 10 off two balls and after two more sixes on consecutive balls it was all over for the rivals,” recalled Rinku.

“Playing for India is the biggest achievement for me as it was my mother’s dream to see me playing for the nation. She always told me that playing for India is the biggest thing and I know it well that after seeing the struggle of my family it was a great thing happened to my family,” he said, adding, “People call me a T20 cricketer, but I am ready for all formats in the game. My credentials in the domestic cricket say it all about my abilities.”

