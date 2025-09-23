Rinku Singh drags Shubman Gill away from ugly fight with Haris Rauf: Fresh video shows entire episode

There was a lot of talk from Pakistan's lead pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, with minimal results. Shaheen went wicketless in his 3.5 overs for 40 overs while Rauf picked up a couple of wickets when the match had already gone in favour of India. Both Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf tried to rattle the Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma in the 172-run chase in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash in Dubai. Among the multiple scuffles involving Gill, Abhishek and Shaheen, Rauf, the one that stood out was during the fifth over of India's chase. Pakistan's Haris Rauf (C) speaks with India's Abhishek Sharma (L) as Shubman Gill watches(AFP)

Rauf, who had just started his spell, had a few things to say to Abhishek in the second and third balls of the over before the left-hander gave the strike to Gill. The right-hander swatted Rauf using his trademark forward-press pull shot to end the over and gave a death stare to Rauf. Abhishek, who was slowly making his way to talk to his partner from the non-striker's end, decided to cash in and give a mouthful to Rauf.

The Pakistan didn't take it lightly and gave it back. Both the cricketers came face-to-face before on-field umpires separated them. As it was the last ball of the over, the broadcasters cut to commercials. A couple of days after the high-voltage match, a new video surfaced online that shows the entire scuffle from a different angle.

It shows Rauf walking back and India's substitute fielders, Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana, making way into the ground with drinks. Rinku went straight to Gill to drag him away from the heated situation. The umpire was seen having a word with Pakistan captain Salman Agha and pacer Shaheen Afridi even as Rauf returned to the pitch side to take his cap from the umpire.

Abhishek slammed a 39-ball 74 and shared a 105-run opening wicket stance with Shubman Gill as India surmounted a 172-run target with six wickets to spare."Today it was very simple, the way they (Pakistan players) were coming at us for no reason, I didn't like it at all and this is the only way (his aggressive batting) I could give medicine to them," said Abhishek in the post-match presentation.

Besides that, Abhishek was delighted to have shared a wonderful alliance with Gill, someone he shares a deep bond from age-group cricket."We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it."It's (the way he bats) because the team supports me. That's the intent I show and I'm practicing really hard and if it's my day, I'm gonna win it for my team," he added.

Abhishek is currently the top run-getter of Asia Cup 2025 and would be eyeing to keep his good form going when India take on Bangladesh in their next Super Four match on Wednesday.

Rauf, on the other hand, would aim to bring Pakistan back to winning ways in their must-win match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

