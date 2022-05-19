Rinku Singh's emotional response after heartbreaking last-over dismissal as KKR go down to LSG

Quinton de Kock and captain KL Rahul put on the IPL's highest ever opening stand of 210 to help Lucknow Super Giants book a playoffs berth with a thrilling two-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. While Lucknow openers put up an intimidating display with the willow, Kolkata's Rinku Singh nearly steered his team past the finish line. The 24-year-old batter notched up 15-ball 40 but perished off the penultimate delivery that led to Kolkata falling short by a whisker. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Chasing 211 for the win, the two-time IPL winners finished on 208 for eight to bow out of the top-four race. Nitish Rana (42) and captain Shreyas Iyer (50) to keep Kolkata alive in the chase but the team was in a tricky spot after the pair's exit. But Rinku and Sunil Narine ignited the hopes of the dugout with a 58-run stand towards the end. It all came down to Kolkata needing 21 runs off the last over bowled by Marcus Stoinis.

Rinku smashed a four and two sixes to start but a stunning grab by Ewin Lewis ended the Kolkata rescuer's stay at the crease. A visibly shattered Rinku was captured on camera after Lucknow advanced to playoffs and dashed Kolkata's top-four hopes.

Rinku Singh in tears. Unforgettable innings. The catch of the tournament to take the game away from him. pic.twitter.com/nVMtWCcq3H — ??????????? (@ssaikuma) May 19, 2022

How insanely amazing @rinkusingh235 and Sunil Narine batted tonight. Took it to the last ball for @KKRiders but hard luck. Hoping to see many more such innings from Rinku in the future. All the best, lad! #KKRvLSG #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 18, 2022

Heart goes out to Rinku Singh who played splendidly and got out to hell of a good catch. What a brave innings little boy. More coming in your way. #LSGvsKKR #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/DluymS27Cv — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 18, 2022

Sports is so cruel sometimes. Gotta feel really sad for Rinku Singh. "I Tried so hard and got so far but in the end it doesn't even matter"



Chin up champ. u got the talent. Team India calling soon! 🇮🇳?? pic.twitter.com/J7XtoHhGf3 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 18, 2022

Led by new skipper Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata ended with eight losses and six wins in 14 matches this season. But Rinku's fireworks gave the team's fans a bunch of memories to cherish. He signed off with a memorable 40 that was laced with two fours and four maximums.

Despite the defeat, Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer felt his team showed a lot of character. He singled out Rinku for his batting exploits.

“I’m not feeling sad at all because that was one of the best games of cricket I’ve ever played, to be honest,” Shreyas said in the post-match presentation. “I love the way Rinku got us to the end … he was really sad. I was hoping that he could finish the game for us. He could have been the hero. Still, he played a fantastic knock and I’m really happy for him.”

Outgoing Kolkata coach Brendon McCullum also heaped praise on Rinku, saying the franchise will invest in the youngster moving forward. "Rinku is a player who KKR will invest in, no doubt, over the next few years and will see him really progress and maybe even challenge for higher honours in time," McCullum told reporters after Kolkata's narrow defeat.

"Not too many people are able to bat in the middle order and be able to try and pull games out of the fire like he has done for us on a couple of occasions," he added.

