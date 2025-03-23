Rinku Singh ignores Virat Kohli's handshake, walks past him in IPL 2025 opening ceremony after greeting Shah Rukh

There was Shah Rukh Khan. There was Shreyas Ghoshal. There was Disha Patani and Karan Aujla and there was a glittering bonanza - a celebration fitting to declare IPL 2025 open at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. But eclising all this, the most entertaining moments were reserved among Shah Rukh, Rinku Singh and Virat Kohli. After the musical extravaganza, Bollywood superstar and KKR principal owner Shah Rukh, invited Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli and KKR's rising star Rinku Singh on stage. After IPL 2025 opening ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan invited Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh on stage

At first, Shah Rukh introduced Kohli eloquently and urged the crowd to chant 'Kohli Kohli' before calling Rinku to join them. As Rinku was making his way to the stage, he shook hands with Shah Rukh Khan but walked past Kohli even as the latter tried to greet him. Videos of the incident went viral during KKR vs RCB match.

While Rinku may have just missed greeting Kohli, someone for whom the left-hander has immense respect, the internet had a field day dissecting the incident.

Dressed in his signature style, Shah Rukh opened the ceremony with a heartfelt and energetic speech, celebrating 18 years of the IPL and thanking cricket fans globally for their unwavering support. His charisma was on full display as he introduced the evening’s performers and set an electrifying tone for the night. SRK’s iconic line, "Party Pathan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathan khud aayega aur patake bhi layega," sent the crowd into a frenzy, hinting at the fireworks—both literal and figurative—that would follow. Later, he returned to the stage, engaging in a fun interaction with cricketers Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh, even dancing with them to hits like "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" and "Lutt Putt Gaya," much to the delight of the audience.

RCB hammer KKR by 7 wickets

Virat Kohli made a resounding start to the Indian Premier League Season with a 30-ball half-century as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Kohli anchored Bengaluru’s dominant chase of 177-3 in 16.2 overs with an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls and gave new skipper Rajat Patidar a winning start to the lucrative two-month long T20 tournament.

Kolkata couldn’t capitalize on captain Ajinkya Rahana’s swashbuckling 56 off 31 balls at Eden Gardens and was restricted to 174-8 after Patidar won the toss and elected to field.

Salt, who was not retained by Kolkata for this season, was ruthless against his former franchise in the powerplay as Bengaluru sped to 80-0 in the first six overs.

Salt smashed ace spinner Varun Chakarvarthy (1-43) for 21 runs in one over inside the powerplay and Kohli also showed plenty of aggression, lifting Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson for two back-to-back straight sixes.

Chakaravarthy provided the belated breakthrough when Salt was caught at short third as he attempted another big hit against the spinner in the ninth over.

Kohli raised his half-century when he flayed Harshit Rana over cover for his fourth boundary as Bengaluru kept scoring at a rapid pace despite losing Salt.

Patidar smacked Rana for four boundaries in one over in his breezy knock of 34 off just 16 balls before he holed out to mid-wicket as Liam Livingstone (15 not out) finished off the game quickly with a hooked six off Johnson and a boundary.