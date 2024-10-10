Rinku Singh reveals how MS Dhoni's special advice helped him rescue India from 41/3 vs Bangladesh

Rinku Singh was in sizzling batting form, smacking a half-century in India's massive win against Bangladesh in the second T20I of their three-match series, in New Delhi on Wednesday. The hosts won by 86 runs to grab a series-clinching 2-0 victory, and were dominant in all departments. India's Rinku Singh plays a shot during the second T20I.(PTI)

Chasing 222 runs, Bangladesh were restricted to 135/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of two-wicket hauls from Varun Chakravarthy and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Initially, half-centuries from Nitish and Rinku saw India post 221/9 in 20 overs. Nitish, who was adjudged as Player of the Match, was batting at no. 4 and slammed 74 runs in 34 balls, packed with four fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Rinku hammered 53 off 29 balls, consisting of five fours and three sixes.

What did Rinku Singh say?

Speaking after the match, Rinku credited his love for red-ball cricket as the main factor behind his knock on Wednesday. "I love playing with the red ball. The way I batted right now in this match is similar to how I bat at 5-6 number when wickets fall in domestic games. So, I keep backing myself and focus on scoring runs for the team, pulling the team out of difficult situations," he said.

Rinku shared a 108-run stand with Nitish, off only 49 balls. Rinku praised Nitish's 'intelligence' and said, "There was a no-ball, and he hit a six on the free hit. From there, Nitish’s confidence soared. He batted with great intelligence. We were talking and enjoying a lot as well, and I told him, ‘It’s God’s plan, keep hitting," he said.

Speaking about his future plans, Rinku emphasised, "There is no plan as such for now. Earlier, I started thinking too much, and things weren’t going well. So now, I am keeping myself in the present. Whatever is happening right now, I focus on that and try not to look too far ahead."

He also revealed that he got special advice from MS Dhoni. "I have been doing this for a long time now. Be it for India, my IPL franchise, or the state team. I know what is needed when the team is in trouble. I just focus on the target," he said.

"I have been talking to Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni), and he has been helpful. He told me what a batter should do if the team loses early wickets," he added.

Rinku has played 48 first-class matches for Uttar Pradesh, registering 3,179 runs at an impressive average of 53.88, packed with seven centuries and 20 half-centuries.