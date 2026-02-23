Ripple effect: What J&K’s run to the Ranji Trophy final means

New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir’s run to the Ranji Trophy final is special. It was never just about a trophy. Creating history, shedding the underdog tag and writing a fairy tale is inspiring enough. But for a region that has often struggled to find sustained national sporting representation, their performances are also about rewriting their narrative – that playing “naturally” against giants is possible, and that a system can validate their talent. Jammu and Kashmir's Vanshaj Sharma celebrates with teammates after winning the Ranji Trophy semi-final. (PTI)

Until last week, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq thought a lot about the catch he dropped in the quarter-final against Kerala last year and J&K missed the semi-finals by one run. But hours after beating Bengal in the semi-finals, he was a picture of self-belief.

“We don’t play the names and reputation anymore,” Abid told HT. “That’s the biggest change we have undergone. Be it Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai or any other opponent. We play more naturally, no matter what the situation is. It doesn’t matter how many times they have been champions, we don’t get intimidated.”

Conversations and body language of this J&K bunch reflect self-belief, but that took years to build. Bishan Singh Bedi, their mentor and coach for two years since 2011, was the first to infuse confidence.

“He was very particular about self-belief and self-esteem. He instilled confidence that we had a talent and were good enough to play for India,” former J&K captain Samiullah Beigh said.

Players say that allrounder Parvez Rasool’s leadership and then ex-India allrounder Irfan Pathan’s mentorship stint in 2018-19 helped carry forward Bedi’s work.

Later, the vision to professionalise the ecosystem came with the appointment of Mithun Manhas to oversee cricketing operations in the J&K association.

Until three years ago, the team did not have a dedicated bowling or fielding coach. Former Delhi skipper Ajay Sharma took over as head coach in 2022 and inculcated a fearless attitude. Former Rajasthan pacer P. Krishna Kumar was brought in as bowling coach to polish raw talent and Dikshant Yagnik was appointed fielding coach. Ranji batting veteran Paras Dogra was made captain.

Unlike the elite domestic teams, J&K often used to enter contests as mere participants. Now they have plans and a mindset that aims to conquer.

If J&K conquer the final frontier by beating formidable Karnataka in the final starting in Hubbali on Tuesday, it will be an emotional moment for everyone connected with the team’s growth.

“This final will become a benchmark for J&K. From now on, every year other teams will be looking at us differently,” Krishna Kumar said. “Earlier, if a good batsman attacked us, we didn’t have answers. Now we do.”

In the semi-final, J&K conceded the first innings lead, but their bowlers responded to rout Bengal for 99 in the second innings, setting themselves a 126-run target, going on to win by six wickets.

At the centre of it all was pacer Auqib Nabi, who is one of the most talked about names in domestic circuit. Nabi took 44 wickets in 2024-25 and has taken 55 so far this season.

“When we started, families didn’t support us much,” Auqib, who took a nine-wicket haul against Bengal, told HT. “There was no system to see it as a career.”

Nabi chose cricket over a career in medicine. And his rise will inspire others in the region to prioritise Ranji cricket over corporate and private T20 leagues.

“Parents can now tell their kids that they too can make a career in cricket. It will be very inspiring for the younger generations,” the 29-year-old said. “Our reaching the final will be very helpful for those who are starting or thinking of taking up cricket.

“When people come to me for advice, I tell them it is very difficult to start a career and you have to give up a lot of things. If your dream is big and you are serious about it but come from a place (with not many facilities), you have to take advantage of the minimum resources. Even if you don’t have practice or wickets to play on, you have to find your way.”

His hard work in domestic cricket was rewarded when Delhi Capitals bought him for ₹8.4 crore in the player auction.

Pathan sees this moment as an achievement and responsibility.

“Aspiring youngsters would want to be like the guys playing Ranji Trophy right now,” he said. “These guys are heroes for the Kashmir valley and Jammu kids. You need heroes to follow.”

He recalled how pacer Rasikh Salam’s selection by Mumbai Indians triggered a chain reaction. “His five cousins wanted to play cricket. They had never thought about it earlier.”

A win against giants Karnataka will make this ripple effect more far-reaching.