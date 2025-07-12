Rishabh Pant tells KL Rahul 'Chauka kyu nahi mara?' then gets run out for his partner's century, Ben Stokes throws cap

It was smooth sailing for India. England were at their wits' end. None of their bowlers even looked like getting a breakthrough in the morning session of Day 3 of the third Test at Lord's but just then, disaster happened, as far as India are concerned. Rishabh Pant, in his bid to give KL Rahul, his batting partner, an opportunity to complete his century before the Lunch break, tried to pinch a risky single and ended up getting run out. It happened two balls after Pant had Rahul: "Chouka kyu nahi mara (Why didn't you hit a four)," at the start of the over. India's vice captain Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul on the third day of the third test cricket match vs England(PTI)

Rahul was batting on 97 when he took a single off the first ball of the 66th over, which was also the last over before the Lunch break on Saturday. It was a short and wide delivery from off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. Rahul did have the opportunity to hit it for a boundary and complete his century but his cut shot found the fielder at deep cover.

Pant, as he so often does, decided to have a quiet word with his partner, almost teasing him for not hitting it for a boundary to complete his century. It was evident that Pant wanted Rahul to complete his century before the Lunch break. Little did India know that Pant's eagerness for his partner's century would bring about his downfall.

In the third ball of that over, Pant played a forward defence and set off for a single. It was his call and Rahul responded. But the problem started when Pant hesitated after a few steps. He kept on going but the momentum was lost. Who else but England captain Ben Stokes to take advantage of the situation?

Stokes charged in, picked up the ball and got a direct hit at Pant's end. The England captain knew he had caught Pant short of his crease. He slammed his cap in excitement. The look on Pant's face was also indicative of the same. The replays confirmed it. Out of nowhere, England would go into lunch with the huge wicket of Rishabh Pant, who, too, mind you, was looking set for his third century of the series. But instead, he had to take the long walk back for 74.

Watch: Rishabh Pant gets run out while trying for KL Rahul's century before Lunch

Former India captain Anil Kumble and former England captain Nasser Hussain were not happy with Pant trying to pinch a risky single just to make sure his partner reaches a hundred before a break

Pant hurt a finger on his left hand while wicket-keeping on Thursday. His injury appeared to have worsened on Friday when a ball from spinner Shoaib Bashir left him in pain.

Pant, who began the day punishing Jofra Archer for missing his line with a flick for four down the leg side, sought help from the physio twice as short balls hit his injured finger but continued, seeking to add quick runs after a slow start to the day.

The 27-year-old hit Bashir for a six down the ground shortly before an awkward hook on Stokes almost got him caught near the fine leg boundary, where a diving Zak Crawley did well to lob the ball back inside the boundary, preventing a six.