Rishabh Pant at risk of ICC sanction for violating Code of Conduct after 'needless' outburst at umpire

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could be at risk of facing sanctions for breaching not one, but two articles of the ICC Code of Conduct following his heated argument with the on-field umpire Paul Reiffel on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds. The act even received criticism from former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Mark Butcher on air, who deemed it "needless." Rishabh Pant (L) complains about the shape of the ball to Australia's umpire Paul Reiffel (R) on day 3 of the first cricket test match between England and India (AFP)

The incident happened after the penultimate ball of the 61st over of England's first innings at Headingley on Sunday, after Mohammed Siraj was hit for a boundary by Harry Brook. Pant seemed visibly unhappy with the condition of the ball as he approached the umpire to get it inspected. Reiffel checked it using the ball gauge and seemed satisfied with the shape of it as he gave it back to Pant. But the India star seemed "frustrated," as he threw the ball away back-handed on the ground and stormed off. The English crowd immediately booed Pant.

"When you start wanting to change the ball every now and then, it's a clear indication that nothing's happening. We want something to happen. And that was frustration from Pant," said Shastri in the commentary.

Butcher, on the other hand, highlighted the umpire's reaction to Pant's act, saying: "I'm not sure there was any need for that. (We) know that he's a showman and part of that is probably in order to get a reaction from the crowd, but I'm not sure Paul Reiffel appreciated it very much."

Will ICC punish Rishabh Pant?

Pant is likely to have violated two articles of the Code of Conduct during his heated exchange with the umpire. The India vice-captain could be charged for violating, which pertains to 'showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match.' He could be charged with Level 1 or 2 offense under clause '(a) excessive, obvious disappointment with an Umpire's decision, and (h) arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the Umpire about his/her decision.'

The other article Pant violated was Article 2.9, which pertains to "Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."

India, in fact, had the umpire conduct multiple checks as Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah were seen discussing the matter a few times.

India closed day three at 90/2, thus leading by 96 runs in Leeds.