'Ganguly, Azharuddin, Dhoni used to think out-of-the-box. He is similar': Latif says India star can lead in ODIs, T20Is

In the current edition of the Indian Premier League, a number of Indian captains have stepped up. While the Gujarat Titans are being led brilliantly by first-time captain Hardik Pandya (the side is currently at the top of the table), players like KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) and Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) have also impressed with their leadership skills. While Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals have struggled with inconsistency this year so far, the youngster had led the side to playoffs in the previous edition of the tournament. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Ravindra Jadeja had also started the IPL 2022 campaign as the captain of Chennai Super Kings, but handed the leadership role back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday.

Regardless, with a number of players stepping up in the captaincy role, the Indian team management will have a range of options to choose from, when the time comes to select a successor for Rohit Sharma – especially in white-ball cricket. And former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that Rishabh Pant is a good choice for the same.

“KL Rahul is a good option. He has led the Punjab side in the IPL efficiently in the past. But I think India should look at a younger option in white-ball cricket. Maybe someone like Rishabh Pant, if he is able to maintain his fitness,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

“Players like Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharuddin, MS Dhoni were different, they used to think out-of-the-box. Rishabh Pant is similar in that way, he is unique and has an out-of-the-box approach."

Alternatively, Latif also suggested that Hardik Pandya could be a good choice for India if he could deliver consistent performances with the ball in international colours.

"Otherwise, if he can bowl consistently, even Hardik Pandya is a good option for India in white-ball captaincy,” Latif said.

