Rishabh Pant can't keep calm after Virat Kohli goes hell for leather in nets: ‘Tagda maar diya’

The stage is set for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to return to international cricket on home soil. The two stalwarts of the game will be seen in action in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, and ahead of the opener, the duo have been sweating it out in the nets to leave no stone unturned in their preparation. The duo reached the venue for the first ODI ahead of the rest of the Indian team to get some much-needed mileage. Rishabh Pant was unable to keep calm after witnessing Virat Kohli's intensity(PTI)

The two have been showing 100 per cent intensity in their nets session to get the best possible preparation for the encounter against the Proteas. Recently, the duo returned in the ODI series against Australia, where Rohit was adjudged as Player of the Series for his one century and one half-century.

On the other hand, Kohli looked rusty, registering two ducks in the first two ODIs. However, he bounced back strongly following his unbeaten 74-run knock in the final match in Sydney.

Hence, it's no surprise that the two want to make a mark and put together a strong case for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The net sessions have been witnessing both Rohit and Virat practising both grounded and aerial shots.

In the nets session, Kohli took on the challenge of facing Arshdeep Singh, and the batter clearly rattled the left-arm pacer. The 37-year-old unleashed an excellent aerial shot as Arshdeep bowled on the shorter side.

Looking at the shot, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was left in awe, and he let his feelings known to Kohli.

“Bhai ji, acha ball tha yeh. Tagda maar diya. (Brother, it was a good ball. What a shot),” said Pant from behind the stumps.

Rohit's chat with Yashasvi Jaiswal

During the net session, Rohit was also seen having a lengthy chat with Yashasvi Jaiswal, with whom he's likely to open the batting as Shubman Gill is unavailable due to a neck injury.

On the other hand, Kohli was also in an upbeat mood as he joked around with Pant and Arshdeep.

On Saturday, stand-in captain KL Rahul addressed the media, speaking about the importance of having senior players Virat and Rohit in the squad.

"Their importance at any point is huge. To have senior players in the team obviously makes the dressing room feel a lot more confident. Just having their presence and experience helps out a lot of players in the dressing room and helps out the team. So, we're really happy that they're here," Rahul said.