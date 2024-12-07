'Rishabh Pant has haunted me. Now, a week ago...': Justin Langer breaks silence on working with 'nemesis' at LSG

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer has opened up about his complex relationship with Rishabh Pant, admitting that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter had been a constant "nemesis" during the last two India-Australia Test series Down Under. Despite Pant's impressive performances in both the 2018/19 and 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Langer has now expressed relief and excitement at the prospect of working closely with him in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Justin Langer (L) is set to work with Rishabh Pant at Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025(IPL/AP)

Pant was roped in by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping INR 27 crore – the highest price ever in an IPL auction. Langer, who took over as LSG's head coach ahead of IPL 2024, will now share the dressing room with Pant, shifting their dynamic from adversaries to teammates.

Reflecting on Pant’s role in his team's struggles, Langer admitted on air during Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, “Rishabh Pant has haunted me the most from the last two series. Now a week ago, I hope he’s my favourite person in the world with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picking him. Now he’s my mate not my nemesis.”

Pant's exploits in Australia

Pant played a pivotal role in both series, tormenting the Australian bowlers with his fearless batting. In the 2018/19 BGT, Pant amassed 350 runs, including a sensational 159, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the series. Two years later, during the 2020/21 series, Pant’s contribution was crucial again, scoring 274 runs, including a match-winning knock at the Gabba that sealed India's second-successive Test series win on Australian soil.

Apart from his batting exploits, Pant also contributed significantly with the gloves, claiming 28 dismissals across both series. His performances were a key factor in India's triumph in both series, which saw them become the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

With Pant’s move to LSG for IPL 2025, Langer is eager to build a strong working relationship with the 26-year-old. Langer is expected to lead the Lucknow franchise, though official confirmation is awaited. Meanwhile, Pant will aim at playing a key role in the ongoing 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India is battling Australia in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval.

India, opting to bat first, was bundled out for 180, with Nitish Reddy top-scoring with 42. Pant, who scored 21, was unable to make a significant contribution, but his presence remains key to India’s success going forward in the series.