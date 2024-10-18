Injured Rishabh Pant hits sixes during Tea break, will bat in second innings to help India stage miracle comeback

In a welcome news for the Indian cricket fans, who have been nothing but disappointed with the proceedings in the first Test match against New Zealand, injured Rishabh Pant will bat in the second innings. Pant was seen taking throwdowns during the tea break on Day 3 with only the front pad on. He did not seem to be in a lot of discomfort, and much to the delight of the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Pant also hit a few sixes towards them. Rishabh Pant batting during the Tea break

There were serious doubts about Pant's availability for the remainder of this Test match after he did not keep wickets at all on Friday. Substitute Dhurv Jurel was given the gloves as BCCI confirmed that Pant would not take the field. The board did not give much detail about the extent of Pant's injury.

"Mr Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 3. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the BCCI said in an official post.

The left-handed batter seemed to be in a lot of pain while hobbling off the field towards the end of the second day's play. It was more concerning because it was the same leg that was hurt during the horrifying car crash two years ago. But the sight of Pant bating during the Tea break is sure to be a relief for Team India.

Rishabh Pant's injury a concern for India

The injury to Rishabh Pant happened in the 37th over of New Zealand's innings. Rishabh Pant missed a stumping chance against New Zealand opener Devon Conway off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

Pant received a blow on his knee after he failed to collect the ball properly. Pant then walked off the field immediately, and Dhruv Jurel replaced him on the field.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who addressed the post-day press conference after the end of Day 2, said that Pant was hit on his kneecap.

"Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg on which he has got surgery done. So he has got a bit of swelling on it," Rohit said.

"And you know the muscles are quite tender at this point in time, so it's a precautionary measure. We don't want to take a risk. Rishabh doesn't want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg. That was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, at night he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," he added.

Rishabh Pant, who suffered a career-threatening car crash in December 2022, made his comeback only this year, through the IPL.

Speaking of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand, the hosts were bundled out for 46 in their first innings. This score happens to be India's lowest total at home and their third-lowest Test total overall.

Pant was the top-scorer for India in the first innings as he played a knock of 20 runs off 49 balls.