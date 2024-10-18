Rishabh Pant replaced as keeper by Dhruv Jurel in India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3, BCCI gives concerning update

Rishabh Pant, who went off the field after getting hit on the right knee during the second day of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, has not returned to keep wickets for Team India on Day 3. As the play began on the crucial moving day of the Test match, substitute Dhruv Jurel was seen accompanying Rohit Sharma and co to do the wicket-keeping duties. India's Rishabh Pant reacts in pain as he is attended by a member of support staff after getting hurt during the day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India(AP)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now issued an official confirmation, saying Rishabh will not take the field on Day 3.

"Mr Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 3. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the BCCI said in an official post.

The injury to Rishabh Pant happened in the 37th over of New Zealand's innings. Rishabh Pant missed a stumping chance against New Zealand opener Devon Conway off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

Pant received a blow on his knee after he failed to collect the ball properly. Pant then walked off the field immediately, and Dhruv Jurel replaced him on the field.

Rohit gives more details on Pant's injury

India captain Rohit Sharma, who addressed the post-day press conference after the end of Day 2, said that Pant was hit on his kneecap.

"Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg on which he has got surgery done. So he has got a bit of swelling on it," Rohit said.

"And you know the muscles are quite tender at this point in time, so it's a precautionary measure. We don't want to take a risk. Rishabh doesn't want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg. That was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, at night he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," he added.

Rishabh Pant, who suffered a career-threatening car crash in December 2022, made his comeback only this year, through the IPL.

Speaking of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand, the hosts were bundled out for 46 in their first innings. This score happens to be India's lowest total at home and their third-lowest Test total overall.

Pant was the top-scorer for India in the first innings as he played a knock of 20 runs off 49 balls.

New Zealand ended Day 3 on 180/3, ahead by 134 runs.