Rishabh Pant hobbles out to a standing ovation from Manchester crowd; Shardul Thakur’s incredible gesture…: Watch video

In a gutsy move, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant hobbled down the Old Trafford stairs on Thursday and came out to bat despite fracturing his foot on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against England. Pant received a standing ovation from the Manchester crowd for his courageous act. India's Rishabh Pant comes down for the batting during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford(AP)

The injury occurred when Pant attempted an audacious reverse sweep to a yorker-length delivery from Chris Woakes during the final session of Day 1. He immediately went down in visible agony, was carted off the field, and later taken to the hospital for scans. Doctors confirmed a foot fracture, advising a six-week rest—effectively ruling him out of the match.

However, on Day 2, the BCCI issued a surprise update stating that Pant had rejoined the team at the ground and was available to bat, although Dhruv Jurel would take over wicketkeeping duties.

Most expected Pant to walk in as the final batter, but in a dramatic twist, he chose to bat right after Shardul Thakur was dismissed by Ben Stokes in the 102nd over. As Pant descended the stairs to thunderous applause from the English crowd, Thakur, on his way out, made a stirring gesture—patting Pant on the head in acknowledgment of his bravery.

'This is remarkable'

Former cricketer Ian Ward, who was on commentary for Sky Cricket, was all praise for Pant. He said: "Pant is gingerly making his way to the middle. This is quite remarkable, good for him because he is obviously still in great discomfort. Now, anything can happen, apart from quick singles. He is not moving with any great freedom."

Former India teammate Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, was left astounded at Pant's decision to bat just a day after his injury. He added: "We all know the series hangs in the balance, so it's remarkable to see Pant come out to bat, especially with the ball moving around. It will be interesting to see what method of batting he adopts. I'm quite astounded he's out here right now."

Pant added just two runs to his overnight score of 37 after playing seven balls on Day 2. India are 321 for six at Lunch.