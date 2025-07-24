Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set for one last tour of England as BCCI makes changes in India's World Cup 2027 preparations

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all set for their final tour of England, as the BCCI made changes to India's roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup. On Thursday, amid the ongoing Test series between the two countries — which both senior batters are not part of, having retired from the format less than a month before its start — the BCCI announced a white-ball tour of England in 2026. India's Virat Kohli (R) along with his captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

India will play five T20Is, followed by three ODIs during the tour of England next year. The T20I contest will be played between July 1 and 11, while the ODI series will take place between July 14 and 19, with matches in Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

The tour will be India's penultimate overseas ODI series before the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. In total, the reigning Champions Trophy winners will play 24 ODIs leading up to the ICC event, beginning with a three-match series in Australia this October.

England v India white-ball series 2026:

Wednesday 1 July: 1st Vitality IT20 – Banks Homes Riverside, Durham

Saturday 4 July: 2nd Vitality IT20 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday 7 July: 3rd Vitality IT20 – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thursday 9 July: 4th Vitality IT20 – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Saturday 11 July: 5th Vitality IT20 – Utilita Bowl, Southampton

Tuesday 14 July: 1st Metro Bank ODI – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Thursday 16 July: 2nd Metro Bank ODI – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sunday 19 July: 3rd Metro Bank ODI – Lord’s, London

England's home summer will also include a multi-format series against the Indian women's team. The tour will begin with three ODIs, the first on May 28 in Chelmsford, followed by Bristol on May 30, and the final ODI game in Taunton on June 2. A one-off Test match to be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, a venue steeped in history and significance.

The Ben Stokes-led England men's Test team will also welcome New Zealand and Pakistan in two Rothesay Test series, while Harry Brook's white-ball side will host Sri Lanka besides India in ODIs and T20Is.

"We're really excited to unveil what promises to be a spectacular summer of international cricket in 2026. With world class opposition visiting iconic venues across the country, fans will have the chance to witness the very best of the men's and women's game," ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said in a statement.

"The highlight of the summer will undoubtedly be the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, hosted here in England for the first time since 2009. It's a huge moment for the women's game, for Nat Sciver-Brunt and her team, and it's a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation of players and fans.

"And just after that, we're thrilled that Lord's will also host an England Women's Test match for the first time, marking a really special period of time for the women's game," he added.