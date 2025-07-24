Rishabh Pant joins Team India at Old Trafford, available to bat despite fracture; Dhruv Jurel to spring into action

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant, on Thursday, joined the Indian camp at the Old Trafford ground on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against England, a day after he sustained a foot injury. In a major update, BCCI revealed that Pant is available to bat in the first innings, although Dhruv Jurel will replace him as the wicketkeeper in both innings of the match. India's Rishabh Pant being assisted by a physio after an injury on day one of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at Old Trafford (PTI)

“Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements,” BCCI wrote.

Batting on 37 in the 68th over of India’s innings during the final session on Day 1 in Manchester, Rishabh Pant attempted an audacious reverse sweep to a yorker-length delivery from Chris Woakes. The ball struck his right foot. Despite an England review, the appeal was turned down due to an inside edge. Pant, however, was seen limping in visible agony. The team physio rushed in as he received treatment, before being carted off the field and retiring hurt.

Post stumps, Pant was taken for scans, which confirmed a toe fracture. A source close to developments told Hindustan Times: “Yes, Rishabh Pant is ruled out of the series. He went for scans last night, and the reports have revealed a toe fracture. There is just no chance of him batting as he is in a lot of pain right now.”

Moments after BCCI's update, Pant was spotted in the Indian dressing room, standing behind Gautam Gambhir and having a chat with the head coach. It is now yet to be seen at what number the team management decides to send him. India lost one wicket after the start of play on Day 2, with Jofra Archer having removed Ravindra Jadeja.

This was the second time Pant suffered an injury during the ongoing series. Earlier during the Lord's Test, a Jasprit Bumrah delivery had injured his finger on the right hand, which had left him in considerable pain, and he had to leave the ground. Jurel has replaced him for keeping duties, but Pant had returned to bat in both innings.