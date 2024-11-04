Rishabh Pant identified as worthy successor to Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy: ‘…he will retire as a legend’

Rishabh Pant has been identified as the next Test captain of the Indian team as former cricketer Mohammad Kaif asserted that the wicketkeeper batter is the ideal successor to Rohit Sharma. Pant has been one of India's biggest match-winners in red-ball cricket for the past few years. His ferocious batting approach has rescued India from tricky situations on several occasions. Meanwhile, Rohit has been put under the scanners after the New Zealand Test series defeat as his defensive captaincy and dip in batting performance have let the Indian team down in the three matches. India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, chats with India's Rishabh Pant during second Test against New Zealand.(AP)

The selection committee recently named Jasprit Bumrah as the deputy to Rohit in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, considering Bumrah's past fitness concerns and workload management, it would be highly unlikely for India to bet on him for the Test captaincy.

Kaif suggested that Pant is the best option India have at this point in time to become India's next Test captain after Rohit Sharma. The former India batter pointed out that the wicketkeeper batter has already proved his mettle in tough conditions of Australia, England and South Africa.

“From the current team only Rishabh Pant is the contention to be Test captain. He’s worthy of it, whenever he’s played, he’s put the Indian team in front. Whichever number he comes to play, he’s ready to play a match-winning knock. He’s scored in all types of conditions be it England, Australia or South Africa. Be it seaming to turning tracks, he’s a complete batter,” said Kaif on his Instagram Live.

Pant was the highest run-getter in the three-match series against New Zealand, and despite India's 0-3 defeat, he was one of the few positives for the hosts.

'Rishabh Pant deserves to be Rohit Sharma’s successor'

Kaif asserted that until Pant was at the crease, New Zealand were always under pressure, making him a worthy successor to Rohit.

“When Rishabh Pant will be playing his last Test match, he will retire as a legend. He’s shown that already, his keeping has improved drastically. Till he was at the crease, New Zealand didn’t breathe easy. Hence, I believe from the current lot, if you’re looking for a future captain, Rishabh Pant deserves to be Rohit Sharma’s successor especially in Test cricket,” he added.