Former India star pulls up Rishabh Pant for his T20I numbers: 'Need to get better'

Rishabh Pant earned praise for his captaincy as India won the third T20I against South Africa but he fell for just six runs off eight balls as India batted first. Pant has not made too much of an impact with the bat in this series, falling for 29 off 16 balls in the first T20I and for five off seven balls in the second.

Interestingly, while Pant is known to be an aggressive player, he has been far more successful as a Test batter than in limited overs. Pant has scored 723 in 46 T20Is at a low average and strike rate of 23.32 and 125.95 respectively with three half centuries to his name. Former India fast bowler pointed this out on Tuesday just after Pant was dismissed.

“Love Rishabh pant as a cricketer but his t20 international numbers need to get better…” said Pathan in a tweet.

Pant has also not had too much luck in his ODI career as well. In 24 ODIs, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 715 runs at an average of 32.50 with five half centuries and no centuries to his name. On the other hand, he has been a sensation in Test cricket for India despite often being deemed as a reckless batter. Pant has scored 1920 runs 30 Tests at an average of 40.85 with four centuries and nine half-centuries.

India managed to stay alive in the five-match series against South Africa on Tuesday by beating the Proteas by 48 runs in the third T20I. They now trail 2-1 in the series with the fourth match set to be held in Rajkot on Friday.

