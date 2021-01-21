Feels amazing but don't want to be compared with Dhoni: Rishabh Pant aims to 'make a name' for himself in Indian cricket
Rishabh Pant feels 'amazing' when people compare him with the legendary MS Dhoni but the India wicket-keeper batsman wants to 'make a name' for himself in Indian cricket. Pant, who has been pitted as Dhoni's successor in all three formats for a quite some time now, was one of the main reasons behind India's victory Brisbane which helped them win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second-time in a row.
"You feel amazing when you are compared to someone like MS Dhoni and you compare me with him," Pant told reporters after landing here from Australia where his match and series-winning effort of 89 in the second innings of the fourth Test won him all-round praise.
Also Read | 'I'd be happy if you play more Tests than me': Harbhajan's message for youngster
The attacking left-hander, who broke Dhoni's record to become the fastest India wicket-keeper to a thousand Test runs, said he doesn't want to be compared with anyone.
"It's amazing but I don't want to be compared with anyone, I want to make myself as a name in Indian cricket, because it's not good to compare some legend with some youngster," Pant said.
The 23-year-old also scored a 97 in the drawn third Test in Sydney. And he wants to savour the triumph for now.
"I think the whole team is very happy with the way we played the series in Australia," he said.
Also Read | Haven’t seen a bold & brave Asian team on a tougher Australia Tour: Wasim Akram
India made a stupendous fight-back after being bowled out for a record lowest score of 36 in Adelaide and went on to win the series despite their captain not being available for the remainder of the contest and many key players lost to injuries.
They won the second Test in Melbourne and drew the next at the SCG before pulling off a remarkable victory at the Gabba -- where Australia had not lost since 1988 -- to clinch the series.
(With PTI inputs)
