Rishabh Pant named Lucknow Super Giants captain for IPL 2025: 'His name will be associated with Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni'

Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player in Indian Premier League auction history, has been named the Lucknow Super Giants captain for IPL 2025. The announcement was made on Monday. Pant set a record during the mega auction in November last year, with LSG co-owner Sanjiv Goenka securing his services for an unprecedented ₹27 crore. Rishabh Pant (R) is all set to lead Lucknow Super Giants(Screengrab)

Given his stature and investment, it seemed inevitable that Pant would take on the leadership role. Although Pant's IPL 2024 campaign with the Delhi Capitals was underwhelming – finishing sixth in the standings –Lucknow Super Giants, who placed just below at seventh, are banking on the 27-year-old to steer them to a breakthrough season.

"I think Rishabh Pant is going to finish as one of the best IPL captains ever. In 10-12 years time, you would hear his name associated with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma," Goenka said.

Rishabh Pant looks for a fresh start

Pant takes over as captain from KL Rahul, bringing a renewed sense of energy and purpose to the Lucknow Super Giants. Determined to make a strong comeback, Pant has much to prove after enduring a challenging period. He missed a significant portion of action, recovering in 2023 from a near-fatal car accident and struggled in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, managing less than 200 runs in 10 innings with only one half-century. Of course, Pant would have the white-ball series against England and the Champions Trophy to have a crack and finding form before the start of the IPL.

On Day 1 of the auction, LSG strengthened its squad with seven new players, including several promising domestic talents. Pant will lead a star-studded lineup featuring high-profile acquisitions such as Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Aiden Markram, and Mitchell Marsh.

Since making his IPL debut in 2016, Pant has scored 3,284 runs in 111 matches. His standout season came in 2018, when he scored an impressive 684 runs, including a career-best unbeaten 128 against the Mumbai Indians. Additionally, Pant has recorded three seasons with over 400 runs, showcasing his consistency as a top performer.