Rishabh Pant on CSK's radar as Dhoni's replacement as Delhi Capitals unlikely to retain India star for IPL 2025: Report

A major reshuffle is expected as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to stage a mega-auction ahead of the 2025 season. While the BCCI is yet to announce the rules for the retention officially, IPL franchises have already begun building towards the next cycle, aiming to chalk out a side with long-term plans in mind. For Chennai Super Kings, their biggest worry would be finding an able replacement for the legendary MS Dhoni, who might play his final season next year. And, if reports are believed to be true, they already have a name in mind. Rishabh Pant is likely to be released by Delhi Capitals

Chennai have already found a captaincy replacement for Dhoni, having named Ruturaj Gaikwad as his successor ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 season. Chennai did fail to make it through the playoffs last season, but they produced a fairly decent show, winning seven and losing as many to finish fifth on the table.

Chennai's next big hunt will be finding a replacement for Dhoni in the line-up, with the former India captain having long struggled with a knee injury. He incurred surgery in 2023, but looked visibly in pain through the 2024 season as well.

According to Dainik Jagran, Delhi Capitals are not quite happy with Rishabh Pant's captaincy and, hence, are contemplating on retaining him for the next season. There have also been discussions on whether to trade Pant, despite franchise's director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly, being in favour of keeping Pant as the captain.

If Delhi wish to release Pant ahead of the auctions for the 2025 IPL season, Chennai could consider signing the India star as a replacement for Dhoni. When asked about the possible move for Pant from Delhi to Chennai, a CSK source also told the national daily that if Dhoni does not wish to play any longer, the franchise would try to get the country's next top wicketkeeper.

Earlier this week, Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals parted ways, with the former Australia captain ending his seven-year-long stint as the head coach of the franchise. While Ganguly, in an interview with Bengali Daily Aajkaal, expressed his desire to coach the team, DC reportedly denied that they would make such an offer to the former India captain.

According to a report in News18, they are likely in search of someone of Gautam Gambhir's stature. The former India cricketer took Lucknow Super Giants to the playoffs in back-to-back IPL seasons before inspiring the Kolkata Knight Riders to a title glory last season, which eventually helped him become the head coach of the Indian men's team.

"The team needs a very hands-on coach who follows the circuit very aggressively. Like Gautam Gambhir does. It’s no surprise that he has been so successful as a mentor. He keeps track of players – both international and domestic," the source said.