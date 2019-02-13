‘Inspiration in cricket and babysitting’: Rishabh Pant reacts to Virender Sehwag’s ad

Indian wicket-keeper who earned quite a name for himself in the Test series down under, both for his batting and quirky sledges has reacted to the babysitting promotional advertisement which features former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

Pant called Sehwag an inspiration in the Tweet and said that he will always learn cricket from the icon.

In reply to Sehwag’s advertisement, Pant tweeted, “Viru paaji showing me how to be better at cricket and babysitting — an inspiration always!

Viru paaji showing me how to be better at cricket and babysitting — an inspiration always! 🙌@StarSportsIndia @virendersehwaghttps://t.co/IZvf9AqoJV — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) February 13, 2019

The babysitting banter had taken place during the third Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when Australian captain Tim Paine asked young Pant to babysit his kids during the ODI series since MS Dhoni was back in the squad.

“Tell you what, if Big MS [Dhoni] is back in the [India] one-day squad, we might get him [Pant] down to the [Hobart] Hurricanes, this bloke. We need a batter.”

“Do you babysit? I’ll take my wife to the movies one night and you can babysit,” Paine had said back then.

Pant hit back with a temporary captain jibe when the Australian skipper came out to bat.

Everything happened in good temper and when the players met the Australia Prime Minister at his residence, Pant decided to pose for a photo with Paine’s kids.

“Yeah, that was interesting. We were at the PM’s house yesterday. Just had a quick chat to Rishabh. My wife was happened to be there so we just grabbed a quick photo. He was a good sport and he is on the field to be honest,” Paine said during a press conference.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 16:48 IST