India vs Australia: ‘Never take Aussies for a joke’ - Matthew Hayden warns ahead of T20 series

The T20 series between India and Australia is just round the corner and considering the history of rivalry between the two sides, it can be safely said that the matches will be filled with banter on both sides.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag fired the proverbial ‘first shot’ with an advertisement for the official broadcasters that featured kids with Australia jerseys in reference to the ‘babysitter’ comment made by Tim Paine while sledging Rishabh Pant earlier this year when Virat Kohli & Co visited Australia.

READ: ‘It would be pretty cool’ - Warne wants Pant to open innings with Rohit

However, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden warned Sehwag against taking Australia too lightly.

“BeWarned Never take Aussie’s for a joke Viru Boy @virendersehwag @StarSportsIndia Just remember who’s baby sitting the #WorldCup trophy,” Hayden tweeted ahead of the series which begins on February 24.

India are set to play two T20Is and five ODIs against the Aussies in what is set to be the last set of international games that the boys get before going into the 2019 World Cup in England, starting May 30.

While Rishabh Pant is almost certain to get more game time, it will be interesting to see if someone like Ajinkya Rahane gets one last go to seal a place in the World Cup squad. In the bowling department too, Jasprit Bumrah is almost certain to make a comeback after a well-earned rest during the New Zealand series.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 11:42 IST