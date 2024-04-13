'Rishabh Pant should be fined...': Adam Gilchrist fumes at DC captain for arguing with umpire during LSG IPL 2024 match

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist was not impressed with Rishabh Pant's argument with the on-field umpire during the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Gilchrist reckoned that umpires should have more control over the game rather than being carried away in needless discussions during a match. Adam Gilchrist was not happy with Rishabh Pant arguing with the umpire

The incident happened in the fourth over of Lucknow's batting when Pant was spotted having a lengthy animated discussion with one of the on-field umpires. He looked visibly angry after Delhi lost a review on a wide-ball review off a delivery from Ishant Sharma to Devdutt Padikkal.

There was initially a confusion among the commentators who failed to infer what the discussion was all about before Sunil Gavaskar reckoned that Pant probably did not call for a review on the wide ball. However, a replay quickly showed the Delhi captain gesturing with the ‘T’ sign after the delivery.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after LSG's innings, Gilchrist said that the conversation between Pant and umpire, which was close to about five minutes, should have been more simple and short where the on-field official should just the captain to move on after a decision is made. He further stated that umpires should be given the power to fine a player, if they keep extending the conversation.

“I saw another example tonight where umpires need to take better control of games, and that is in any format. They just got to do a better job at moving things forward. There was a dispute over whether Rishabh had reviewed it. Okay, there was a miscommunication over the review call. But they stood there and spoke about that for 3-4 minutes. It's a very simple conversation, I believe. No matter how much Rishabh is complaining or any other player is complaining, umpires should just say, 'it's over' and quickly move on. But if he keeps talking, he should get fined,” the Aussie said.

It was later clarified by commentators Pommie Mbangwa and Deep Dasgupta that Pant was left vexed over no use of snickometer to check if there was an outside edge when the ball passed Padikkal's bat.

Pant later starred with the bat, scoring a 24-ball 41, laced with four boundaries and two sixes, to help Delhi chase down 168 with 11 balls to spare. This was Delhi's second win in IPL 2024.