Rishabh Pant starts walking without crutches, set to be back in India squad

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 07:29 am IST

Rishabh Pant is set to begin rehabilitation at BCCI’s CoE. Although he missed the Asia Cup, his fitness will be crucial for the upcoming West Indies series.

There is good news for Indian cricket as recent reports suggest that Rishabh Pant is all set to start his rehabilitation. The wicketkeeper-batter will soon be heading to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The Old Trafford Test during the England tour saw grim pictures of Pant grimacing in pain after being hit by a yorker from Chris Woakes. The Indian cricket fans will breathe a sigh of relief after learning that his foot is out of a cast and the India star is walking comfortably, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

India's Rishabh Pant at the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford.(PTI)
India's Rishabh Pant at the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford.(PTI)

The Indian team is currently playing the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates. Due to his injury, Pant was not in the talks for selection in the tournament. However, when it comes to red-ball cricket, the southpaw is India’s first choice wicketkeeper-batter. India’s next assignment in the purest format of the game is against the West Indies, scheduled in early October.

The team selection for the home series is expected to take place around the end of this month. Thus, Pant’s time in Bengaluru becomes crucial both for the player and the team.

Rishabh Pant’s horrible injury in Manchester

Rishabh Pant has always been known for his audacious style of cricket. On the first day of the fourth Test, the batter was seen attempting an ambitious reverse scoop against Chris Woakes. He missed the shot, and the ball crashed onto his toes. He seemed to be in severe pain and had to be carried away on a golf cart.

News soon circulated that the wicketkeeper had been ruled out for the rest of the series. However, in a dramatic and brave move, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat limping on one leg, the next day when India lost their sixth wicket. Not only did he hold one end, he went past his half-century, etching the knock as an act of utmost courage on the field of cricket. However, he had not played cricket since then and is striving to make a comeback during the West Indies series.

The recent report suggests that the management will be keenly observing Pant’s workload. The focus will be on his running, range of motion, batting volume, and, most crucially for a keeper, squatting and lateral movement under sustained load. How his foot responds will directly affect the selectors’ decision later this month. If Pant crosses the fitness bars, India would be happy to restore their proven match-winner both in front and behind the stumps.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
News / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant starts walking without crutches, set to be back in India squad
