‘48-match failure Rishabh Pant playing. Sanju Samson should retire’: Twitter fumes at India's squad for England T20Is

Fans were in shock after Sanju Samson was not included in India's T20I squad for the second and third match of the England series and the three ODIs to follow. The right-handed batter was named in India's squad for only the first T20I as the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant won't be available due to the rescheduled fifth Test match against England. Samson has been in and out of the Indian side for quite some time now. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 1)

He was not in India's scheme of things for last year's T20 World Cup but was brought back in the set-up for the home series against Sri Lanka and West Indies that followed it. The Rajasthan Royals captain was surprisingly dropped again for the home series against South Africa only to be called back for the two-match T20I series in Ireland.

What has surprised fans most was the fact that Samson's exclusion came after the attacking batter smashed his international fifty in the only opportunity he got against Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin. Samson smashed 77 off 42 balls opening the batting for India in the match. His 176-run stand with Deepak Hooda (104) was India's highest-ever for any wicket in the shortest format of the game.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Samson's exclusion from the 2nd and 3rd T20Is vs England

No wonder Sanju Samson has so many fans, bcci has made the entire country his fan with their injustice.



Scored 77 in the only chance he got in comeback,still a 48 match failure rishabh pant is playing over him.

Scored 46 in the only odi he played,never got another odi. pic.twitter.com/ZTFK6SIhaI — Anurag (@RightGaps) June 30, 2022

Sanju Samson should take Retirement from International Cricket 🥹



And play for England/Australia#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/pqPFSPywp5 — AV! (@Avidhakad029) June 30, 2022

Everybody is fan of South Movies

There is a player Sanju Samson Cricket SSR he is also from South like Bollywood nepotism is at the peak in Indian cricket come forward and support him too feel hor him #SanjuSamson #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/5ZWvCur5ay — Vishal Rajora (@Vrajora2001) June 30, 2022

India is picking players like Pant and DK in t20i sqaud and leaving Talented players like Sanju Samson



India will never win the World Cup like this pic.twitter.com/ptGJ1dzkuB — Just Butter (@bestwicketkepar) June 30, 2022

WHAT IS BCCI DOING?

It doesn’t matter to BCCI whether Sanju Samson performs or not. They just want to waste his talent. Even after scoring good runs in the last match, BCCI only saw what Deepak Hooda did. Do BCCI selectors smoke W€€D before Team selection?#SanjuSamson



(1/6) pic.twitter.com/59kJaMD0SF — Unique For Life▫️ (@UniqueForLife_) June 30, 2022

But different rules only made for Sanju Samson even after performing brilliantly scored 77(42) on his comeback match still didn’t included in 2nd & 3rd T20i whereas special guest like Pant getting continues games even after failing miserably. Dirty politics of @BCCI #SanjuSamson https://t.co/qLxgekL4HL — Roshmi 🏏 (@CricCrazyRoshmi) June 30, 2022

"Yes, to some extent it’s been a tough road for him. I think at times the selectors get swayed by the recency in performance. So if someone has done well in the IPL then you tend to look at such players instead of going back to the players who were selected previously. On some occasions, that’s what has happened with Samson. But irrespective of whatever has transpired in the past, I think Sanju needs to look forward now," former India chairman of selectors Saba Karim had told Hindustan Times when asked about the inconsistency in dealing with Samson.

India played their last two T20I series against South Africa and Ireland with a second-fiddle side. The likes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja were rested while Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer only played the South Africa series. But all of them have made a seamless come back to the squad for the England series. The side that played against Ireland, however, will more or less be intact for the first match against England as it starts a day after the fifth Test ends.

India are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs against an England side that will be led by Jos Buttler as Eoin Morgan announced his retirement a few days ago.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

