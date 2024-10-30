Rishabh Pant tipped to hit pay dirt in auction with INR 30 crore bid if DC release him: 'RCB need a keeper…'

The IPL Players' retention deadline is approaching, and speculation is rife that Indian superstar Rishabh Pant might opt out of Delhi Capitals. The wicketkeeper batter might throw his hat in the auction ceremony for next season as he is looking for a change after spending 11 seasons in Delhi. However, there is no official confirmation on the matter as some reports suggest that the Capitals are still negotiating with Pant, and if he decides to stay, then he is going to be their first pick for INR 18 crore. Under Rishabh Pant's leadership, Delhi Capitals finished the lPL 2024 with seven wins in 14 matches.(AFP)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra discussed Pant's IPL numbers, which he thinks don't justify his talent. He asserted that the star wicketkeeper will break the bank if he gets into the auction.

"It's being heard that Rishabh Pant might be available at the auction. Although the jury is out, many people say his numbers in T20s are not that good, had only one breakthrough season in the IPL and hasn't scored too many runs apart from that, I can give you in writing that the bank would be broken if his name comes in the auction," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra has also dissected the options for Pant and suggested that teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will go after him all guns blazing in the auction.

"RCB need a keeper, a batter, and maybe a captain. Punjab would need him as they won't have anyone. Delhi would need him back, the RTM card would be available. KKR also need him. What about CSK, they would also need him. If Ishan Kishan is left out, Mumbai would also need him," Chopra added.

‘Everyone apart from Rajasthan would need Rishabh Pant’

Chopra made an outlandish claim that the bidding war between the franchises will reach INR 25-30 crore, as every other team will look to acquire his services, apart from Rajasthan Royals.

"Why would LSG not be interested even if they retain Nicholas Pooran? Everyone apart from Rajasthan would need him. Gujarat will also need him. They don't have a keeper. So overall, Rishabh Pant will get a lot of money. He might go for 25-30 crores," he observed.