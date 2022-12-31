Rishabh Pant undergoes plastic surgery after car accident, currently stable: Report

Rishabh Pant has reportedly undergone a minor plastic surgery and is currently out of danger following a car accident that resulted in multiple injuries to the Team India star on Friday. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand when his car collided with a divider; while the vehicle caught fire and was burnt entirely, Pant was helped by a Haryana Roadways driver and conductor and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Pant is currently being treated at a private hospital in Dehradun.

The accident took place in the early hours of Friday, and a police statement said Pant had dozed off while driving that led to the crash. According to SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) "He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee."

A release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier detailed on the injuries that Pant sustained following the horrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment,” the BCCI statement read.

Pant was alone in the car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has wished the cricketer a speedy recovery and said that the state will extend all possible support to him including the facility of an air ambulance if required.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Roorkee today. He is being taken to Dehradun for further treatment. All the healthcare facilities will be taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was in Kolkata on Friday told ANI.

