Rishabh Pant's 'amazing' reaction on Dhoni comparison after matching India legend's record at 'CSK's home ground'

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, on Saturday, sparked comparisons with the legendary MS Dhoni after his emotional comeback century against Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai saw him match the former India captain. However, Pant responded to the "greatest-ever" debate after India's emphatic win by 280 runs on Sunday in the opening Test of the two-match series. Rishabh Pant matched MS Dhoni Test century record on Saturday

There were apprehensions about Pant's return to the format after over 650 days, having last played in December 2022, also against Bangladesh, before being sidelined following a horrific car accident. But Pant, who did score a fifty in a Duleep Trophy match earlier this month, put all doubts to rest with a stunning knock of 109 against Bangladesh in the second innings on Day 3 of the match, which helped India set a daunting target of 515.

With the knock, Pant scored his sixth Test century, and hence matched Dhoni for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. The record soon sparked comparisons on social media and even among the experts, but the 26-year-old stressed he wanted to be himself.

"This is CSK's home ground. Mahi bhai has played a lot of cricket here. But, for me, like I have said before, I want to be myself. I don't focus on what's being said or what's happening around me. I keep things simple and focus on giving my best. The atmosphere here was amazing, and I really enjoyed it," Pant told the broadcasters after India's win on Sunday.

'After Lunch, Rohit Sharma told us...'

Pant, in his emotional knock, showed both sides of his game. In the early phase of the knock, he showed his defensive skills, even leaving the ones outside the off, but post Lunch, upon being instructed by captain Rohit Sharma, he changed his gear to a more natural batting style, which comprised of a flurry of boundaries.

"I kept my thought process simple and played according to the situation. They started with spinners on Day 3, but I don't go out with a predetermined way of playing. I knew we had lost three wickets, so I was conscious of not taking too many risks to avoid exposing the tail after Rahul bhai. The pitch was good for batting, and I wanted to make the most of it and score a hundred," Pant explained.

"When we went to Lunch, there was talk about a declaration. Rohit Sharma told us he'd give us an hour after the break and that we could score as many as we could. I thought I might even be able to get to 150," he added.

India will play the second and final match of the series on September 27 in Kanpur.