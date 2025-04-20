Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rishabh Pant's 'delaying' tactics in dramatic last over vs RR draws comparison to T20 World Cup final

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 20, 2025 02:54 PM IST

While Avesh Khan won plaudits for his extraordinary yorker barrage in the death overs, Mohammed Kaif said that Rishabh Pant's tactics should not be overlooked.

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) pulled a rabbit out of their hat to beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two wickets in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) . While Avesh Khan has rightly earned most of the plaudits as his stunning display of death-over bowling put the breaks on the Royals, former India batter Mohammed Kaif has said that LSG captain Rishabh Pant's tactics to keep the pressure on the batters in the last over should not be overlooked.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 19, 2025. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 19, 2025. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

In a video that he posted on his X handle, Kaif noted the amount of time Pant made sure the batter had to wait for each delivery in the last over. RR needed just nine runs to win at the start of it. "The final over began at 11.07pm IST, and it went on for 10 minutes, where There were some intentional delaying tactics. Rishabh Pant took his time, the ball got changed, Avesh Khan was stopped in his run-up once, they intentionally kept the batters waiting at the crease," Kaif said on X.

Kaif said that this was similar to what Pant did during the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. "Also, this is not the first time this is happening. In the 2024 T20 World Cup final, when 30 runs were needed off 30 balls, and when Klaasen and Miller were on strike, it was Rishabh Pant only who lied down on the floor to summon the physios," Kaif added.

On that occassion, South Africa needed just 30 runs to win off the last five overs against India. The latter however applied an almighty chokehold and won their first T20 World Cup since 2007. Similarly, RR needed just 46 to win off the last five overs with eight wickets in hand. Avesh then turned it around by taking a couple of big wickets in 18th over and conceding just two runs. He then got another in the last and conceded just seven runs.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of RCB Squad, PBKS Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with PBKS vs RCB Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of RCB Squad, PBKS Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with PBKS vs RCB Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant's 'delaying' tactics in dramatic last over vs RR draws comparison to T20 World Cup final
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On