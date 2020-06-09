e-paper
Rising COVID-19 cases puts cricket training on hold in Pakistan

Rising COVID-19 cases puts cricket training on hold in Pakistan

It has been reported that there are more than 100,000 positive cases in Pakistan with more than 2000 people losing their lives.

cricket Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Yash Bhati
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after the match.
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to cancel their plans to conduct a training camp in a ‘bio-secure’ environment due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the country. Pakistan was looking to prepare their players for the England tour but the situation with the novel coronavirus in the country has pushed back those plans. It has been reported that there are more than 100,000 positive cases in Pakistan with more than 2000 people losing their lives.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB is unable to construct a “bio-bubble” at its National Cricket Academy due to paucity of rooms in the residential complex.Pakistan are set to play three Tests and three ODIs against England in August and are expected to enter UK four weeks prior to complete the required quarantine period.

“The PCB was hoping to hold a training camp in Lahore, at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Gaddafi Stadium, where a 25-man squad would reside and train in a completely isolated area,” the website stated.

The report also stated, “NCA isn’t capable of housing a large group. The PCB then considered making players stay at a five-star hotel about 8km away from the training facility.

“But with the sudden hike in coronavirus cases, concerns have been raised about the ability to maintain a fully secure environment and the need to tightly regulate player movements.”International cricket is set to resume next month when England hosts the West Indies for three Tests. The regional side has already arrived in the UK.

(with PTI inputs)

