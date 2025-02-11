Riyan Parag ends silence on Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan YouTube search history: 'No one would understand why...'

India batter Riyan Parag, on Tuesday, ended silence on his viral search history on YouTube which took the internet by storm last year during one of his live streams. Controversy erupted by fans took screenshots of Parag's explicit searches related to Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan during a live stream and shared it on social media. Parag faced widespread criticism and was brutally mocked by fans. Riyan Parag opened up on his controversial YouTube search history

Speaking to City1016 Radio, Parag said that he was opened YouTube to play music, which is when his search history got exposed. He added that he only realised it after the stream had ended, but revealed that he only chose to remain silent until now as he claimed it was blown out of proportion.

"I finished the IPL, we were in Chennai, finished the match, got on a Discord call with my streaming team, and it got publicised now, but it happened before the IPL. One of the people in my Discord team tried to set me up before the IPL, but that got taken down very quickly. But then after the IPL, the hype was there, and I had a good season. I came and opened my stream, I didn't have Spotify or Apple Music. Everything was deleted," said Parag.

"So I went on YouTube to put on music, and I searched for music. But I didn't know what was happening, but once I did the stream ended, I was like Oh s**t! This happened. It just got blown out of proportion. I didn't think it was good enough a reason for me to go out publicly and clarify everything and no one would understand," Parag added.

Riyan Parag recovers from injury

The Rajasthan Royals star, on the back of a stellar IPL season in 2024, burst into the Indian team in the T20I set-up. He made his debut in the Zimbabwe tour, held right after the T20 World Cup, and since played nine matches in the format, and later made his ODI debut as well, in the series against Sri Lanka last August.

However, Parag missed the tour of South Africa last year and was not named for the recently-concluded home T20I contest against England as he was out with an injury. He, however, returned to competitive action in Assam's Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra last month, where he scored a fifty and picked up two wickets.