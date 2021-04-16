Riyan Parag explains 'big positive impact' of playing against Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in IPL

IPL 2020 and 2021 have been a great learning curve for the 19-year-old Riyan Parag. The Rajasthan Royals batsman may have had a disappointing season with the bat scoring just 86 runs from 12 matches, but the experience of playing a tournament as enriching as the IPL has helped him immensely. Like any other youngster, Parag acknowledges the impact of the IPL, and how it tends to create a stage where the most inexperienced players come up against the best in the business.

Last year, Parag got to spend some quality time with the biggies of international cricket – Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer – to go with facing players of the stature of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the opposition teams. Parag has always held domestic cricket in the highest of regards, but at the same time, understands the aura of the IPL and how it creates a league of his own.

"Mentally, it has been a big positive impact. When you play for your state, you get to play India's best players. But when you play IPL, you get to share the dressing room with players like Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer. These are top current international cricket players. And then when you come up against people like Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, it makes you mentally very strong," Parag told Cricbuzz.

Parag has featured in both of RR's matches this year – the narrow defeat to Punjab Kings and the three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals Thursday, and although his contribution with the bat has been limited in the two games played so far, the youngster is soaking every experience the IPL has to offer.

"When you play the IPL, you obviously have the skill level, but what gives you the extra edge is that mental aspect. So, when you play in front of big crowds on a platform like this, it gives you immense mental strength," he said.