Riyan Parag's old manifestation tweet goes viral after 5-sixes in an over blitz against KKR: ‘My inner conscience says…’

Riyan Parag lit up Eden Gardens on Sunday evening with his breathtaking show with the bat against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Rajasthan Royals' stand-in skipper almost took his team over the line, but in the end, KKR managed to hold their nerves slightly better and won the match by 1 run. Despite the loss, Parag did grab a lot of attention for what he did on the field with the bat. He smashed 6 sixes off successive deliveries to script history in the Indian Premier League. Riyan Parag struck 95 runs off 45 balls against KKR at Eden Gardens.(AFP)

The carnage began in the 13th over, where Parag took on England's Moeen Ali for cleaners and smashed him for five back-to-back sixes in the over. Moeen and KKR were stunned by Parag's imperious shots, but it seems like the batter has already manifested the same in the past. He even did better than what he manifested a couple of years back in 2023.

“My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL..” Parag wrote on X ahead of IPL 2023.

A lot has changed for Parag since the 2023 season, when he was scrutinised for not living up to expectations. Now, two years later, he has been leading the Royals in the league and breaking records.

He hit six sixes in six successive legal balls -- a first in IPL -- across two overs.

The 23-year-old's blitz, which included a wide in between the fourth and fifth six, began with him smacking Moeen for five sixes in an over. Then, after his partner Shimron Hetmyer took a single, he hit one over the fence off Varun Chakravarthy.

Riyan Parag joins elite list

Parag joined an elite list of batters to have hit five sixes in an over in the IPL after Chris Gayle (2012), Rahul Tewatia (2020), Ravindra Jadeja (2021) and Rinku Singh (2023).

Meanwhile, he was dismissed in the 18th over after hitting 95 off 45 balls during the 207-run chase, as in the end, the Royals once again bottled their chances of getting two points in the last over.

The 23-year-old called it a miscalculation from his side which resulted in his dismissal and the Royals losing the match in the end.

“I was planning to stay till the last 2 overs, but unfortunately I got out in the 18th over. It was a miscalculation from my side. I think we could have found better options in the last 6 overs. Maybe other bowling options. No one to complain but ourselves, we should have finished it. We could have done something else in hindsight,” he told broadcasters.