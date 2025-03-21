Rizwan-led Multan Sultans use Rohit Sharma's voice-over to display PSL trophy, bizarre move triggers fierce fan divide

A fresh controversy erupted ahead of PSL 2025, as a video shared by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans has drawn reactions from fans across India and Pakistan. The video, featuring the franchise's official mascot, has sparked reactions after it used India captain Rohit Sharma’s voiceover from a press conference following his team’s 2025 Champions Trophy win. Multan Sultans use Rohit Sharma's voice-over to display PSL trophy(Files)

The clip, intended to introduce the PSL 2025 trophy, featured the mascot speaking with Rohit’s voice-over. While the concept of mascots making announcements is common in sporting leagues, the choice of audio was seen as unusual, given the strained cricketing ties between India and Pakistan.

This led to intense reactions from fans, with fans in India also perceiving the act as a mockery of their national team’s captain.

Several users on social media expressed their displeasure, questioning why a PSL franchise would use an Indian cricketer’s words to promote their own tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan, who also leads the Pakistan national team, is the current captain of the Sultans. However, Rizwan isn't the part of the Pakistan side that travelled to New Zealand earlier this month for a five-T20I series; Salman Agha is leading Pakistan in Rizwan's absence.

The video from Sultans comes just days after another heated incident involving Australian cricketer Brad Hogg, who faced criticism for making fun of Mohammad Rizwan’s English.

PSL 2025 is set to begin on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in the season opener in Rawalpindi. The six-team tournament will run until May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host the eliminators and final.

The upcoming season will also feature an exhibition match on April 8 in Peshawar, with teams for the game yet to be confirmed.

This will be the first time when PSL and IPL will clash in schedule; the Pakistan Super League is usually played in the February-March window every year, but the Champions Trophy – hosted by Pakistan – forced the PCB to shift their premier T20 league in the April-May window.