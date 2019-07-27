Robin Singh applies for India’s head coach position - Report

Former India allrounder Robin Singh has reportedly applied for the head coach position for India’s cricket team. According to a report in The Hindu, Robin, who was India’s fielding coach between 2007 and 2009 sent forward his mail application on Friday. Speaking to the newspaper The Hindu, the 55-year-old said that India need to start preparing for the 2023 World Cup.

“Under the current coach, India has lost in the semifinals of two successive ODI World Cups, and in the last four stage of the World Twenty20 championship as well. Now is the time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and a change could be good for the side,” he said.

The former left-handed batsman, who has coached India u-19 and India ‘A’ team, has also served as the assistant coach of four-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians. He also served as the coach of Barbados Trident and led the side to the title.

Speaking on his coaching mantra, he said: “You got to transport yourself mentally into the game, put yourself in situations that the team and the players face, be a part of the moves, get into the players’ mind. You can do this, only if you understand the game technically.”

On being questioned about India’s tactics in the World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand, he said: “With the ball moving around and India losing Rohit Sharma early, I would have held back Virat Kohli to the No. 4 slot. For that game, I would have picked another top-order batsman, Mayank Agarwal, at No. 3. M.S. Dhoni would have been No. 5 and he would have got more time.”

“Kohli and Dhoni could have batted together. Then, we could have had the three power hitters, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja coming in,” he added.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 18:04 IST