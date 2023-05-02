‘This will make it feel all is well in Mumbai Indians, but it isn’t': Uthappa's ‘diabolical’ jibe at Rohit Sharma

Even though Mumbai Indians (MI) managed to carve out a famous win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa was not pleased with the performance of Rohit Sharma and Co. at the Wankhede Stadium. Record-time winners Mumbai Indians registered a stunning win over Sanju Samson and Co. in match No.42 of the IPL 2023 to keep their playoff hopes alive in the cash-rich tournament.

Robin Uthappa has slammed Rohit Sharma and Co. despite Mumbai Indians' recent win(PTI)

Power-hitter Tim David struck three successive sixes in the final over to help Mumbai Indians upstage the 2008 winners at Wankhede Stadium. Overshadowing Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden century in the IPL 2023, Cameron Green (44) Suryakumar Yadav (55) and David (45*) played match-changing knocks to hand RR their fourth defeat of the new season.

ALSO READ: 'Rahul should be on stretcher': Gavaskar, Manjrekar’s alarming reactions after LSG captain suffers injury scare in IPL

Speaking to Jio Cinema about Mumbai Indians' win over Rajasthan, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Uthappa slammed Rohit and Co. for their bowling woes in the death overs. “This game will make it feel like all’s well with the Mumbai Indians, but it really isn’t. They really need to figure out their bowling and how they finish overs because they’re doing fairly decent until the 15th over, especially in the last three games, they were on course to defend 170, and 180, and then in the last five over something happens and they kind of lose the plot," Uthappa said.

In a match where RR opener Jaiswal smashed a plethora of records, MI youngster Arshad Khan emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai at the iconic Wankhede. Arshad bagged the crucial wickets of Jaiswal, Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer in the high-scoring contest between the former IPL champions. "Then they give 60, 70, 80, 90 runs in the last five overs, which is diabolical for them,” added Uthappa, who played 205 matches in the world's richest T20 league.

Five-time winners Mumbai Indians are occupying the seventh spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Rohit and Co. have registered four wins in 8 games this season. Rohit's Mumbai Paltan will next meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match No. 45 of the IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Wednesday.

