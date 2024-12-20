'Rohit bhai, apna phone rakhein': When Babar Azam retrieved forgetful India skipper's phone twice during 2023 World Cup

Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s forgetfulness has become the stuff of legend, with plenty of figures within the cricket world full of stories regarding his clumsy moments regarding leaving behind his things, including his phone and even his passport on occasion. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during the 2024 T20 World Cup match in New York.(Pakistan Cricket - X)

These tales aren’t restricted to just Rohit’s Indian teammates, with Pakistan player Imam-ul-Haq reciting a humorous story where former skipper Babar Azam was required to keep Rohit’s belongings in his hands.

Speaking on Cricwick’s Ultra Edge podcast, Imam was asked what he would do if he woke up as some other cricketers across the world, including Rohit. Imam answered: “I’ll look where I put everything in the night, where did I put my shoes, where did I keep my phone, where did I put my belt, who did I message, who did I phone. Oh my God, you haven’t met him, he’s a different level of personality,” Imam added. “He completely forgets where he kept his gloves and bats.”

Moving on to the incident he heard from Babar Azam, Imam said “Babar told me about this story, do you remember there was a captain’s meeting before World Cup 2023 and these guys went in a plane? He had bought a new iPhone, and AirPods. He said they were talking and he first left his iPhone here, then left it in the plane, and then his AirPods every two minutes.”

‘One way or another I would get an IPL contract…’

Continuing his narration of the story, Imam said “Then, he was cursing himself, what am I doing, I keep forgetting things everywhere. [Babar] said twice he took his phone saying, 'Rohit bhai, apna phone rakhein,' (please keep your phone with you.) He even had to call up his manager to say that he had left his AirPods. He forgets his things constantly.”

Imam also had a few more funny tales to narrate regarding other cricketers, stating that he would wake up and have a black coffee if he woke up as Virat Kohli, or that if he woke up as David Warner, “I would watch a Tamilian movie for sure. One way or another I would get an IPL contract.”

Despite some solid successes opening the batting for Pakistan, Imam hasn’t been in the picture for Pakistan cricket in a turbulent 2024, having last represented the nation in last year’s Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG. Pakistan are currently on a tour of South Africa, looking to complete a series whitewash over the Proteas in the ODI series ahead of a one-off Test match on Boxing Day.