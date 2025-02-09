Menu Explore
Rohit, Gill walk off after floodlight failure, IND vs ENG halted; Cuttack crowd lights up phones: 'Battery will drain'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 09, 2025 07:25 PM IST

Floodlight failures interrupted the Indian innings during the second ODI of the series against England in Cuttack.

Team India’s pursuit of 305 against England in the second ODI was abruptly halted due to a floodlight failure at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on Sunday. The blackout occurred when the hosts were cruising at 48/0, forcing players off the field.

A floodlight failure caused significant delay in proceedings in the 2nd ODI(Hotstar)
A floodlight failure caused significant delay in proceedings in the 2nd ODI(Hotstar)

The first signs of trouble appeared around 6:15 PM when the lights momentarily flickered, but play resumed as Saqib Mahmood prepared to bowl. Soon after the first bowl of the sixth over, one of the eight floodlight towers – positioned near the clock tower – failed completely.

While the visibility wasn't hampered, the rules dictate that maximum lighting should be necessary. Consequently, the players were forced to leave the field.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, in scintillating form, had raced to 29 off 18 deliveries, hammering three sixes and a four, while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 17 from 19 balls.

As officials scrambled to fix the issue, the 45,000-strong crowd took matters into their own hands, turning the stadium into a spectacle with thousands of phone flashlights illuminating the stands. Graeme Swann, the former England spinner who was on-air during the moment, made a rather hilarious remark; “Someone tell them they can’t do this for too long. Their phone batteries are going to drain out.”

According to a report from PTI, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) struggled off-the-field too, as it faced challenges to manage the overwhelming crowd; it led to chaotic scenes at the stadium gates.

Police were forced to resort to lathi charges to control the situation, while unauthorized individuals infiltrated the press box, adding to the disorder.

With Cuttack hosting its first ODI in over four years, the logistical lapses raised serious concerns about the stadium's preparedness.

India chasing 305

Earlier on the day, England were bowled out for 304 in 49.5 overs, with Joe Root top-scoring for the side (69). Opener Ben Duckett also contributed with an important 65 for the visitors; for the home team, Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers yet again, registering economical figures of 3/35 in 10 overs.

Varun Chakaravarthy also made his ODI debut in the ongoing game, and picked the first wicket of the match, dismissing a dangerous Phil Salt early. He returned figures of 1/54.

