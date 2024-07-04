Rohit, Hardik, Surya do bhangra at team hotel, Kohli can't stop giggling as T20 World Cup champions return home

India captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, and star batter Suryakumar Yadav danced with the T20 World Cup trophy after reaching the ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi on Thursday. After a five-day long wait since beating South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, the world champion Indian cricketers finally arrived home to a hero's welcome. Rohit Sharma danced at the team hotel while Virat Kohli could not stop giggling watching Hardik Pandya doing bhangra

Frenzied crowds shouted "India, India" after they landed in New Delhi from the Caribbean, having been delayed for days by Hurricane Beryl. Whistles and wild cheers greeted the players as they walked out from the arrivals area with gold medals around their necks, some giving a thumbs-up to their fans.

Despite monsoon rain, crowds gathered outside New Delhi's airport long before dawn, waiting for a glimpse of their idols.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya emerged first wearing a Caribbean hat, and the crowd erupted when captain Rohit came out carrying the glittering trophy, which he hoisted into the air.

Star batsman Virat Kohli, whose hometown is Delhi, was given some of the loudest cheers as he waved to hundreds of fans.

They eventually left the airport in buses, flanked by a long escort of police cars with wailing sirens. Their next destination was the ITC Maurya Hotel, where special arrangements were made to welcome them.

A special dancing area greeted them with dhols as Rohit, Surya and Hardik did bhangra. Kohli and Dravid did not show their dance moves but were seen sporting broad smiles. Kohli was seen giggling as Hardik shook a leg.

Rishabh Pant, another local boy, was the first to enter the hotel amid loud cheers from the fans and the hotel staff. A special cake was kept in the lobby to honour the Indian cricketers who ended India's 13-year-long wait for a World Cup trophy.

The team are due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Thursday before flying to Mumbai for a victory parade in the heart of India's financial capital later in the day.

Last weekend's win ended an 11-year global cricket trophy drought for India following their 2013 Champions Trophy win.

Their last World Cup victory was at home in the 2011 50-over edition under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

One fan held up a poster of coach Rahul Dravid. "Thank you, Mr Dependable", it read.

The final was the last match in charge for Dravid, 51, who was bounced in the air by the team during the post-match celebrations.

Rohit, Kohli and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja all announced their retirement from T20 international cricket after the final.